Ministries, localities face deadline to resolve stalled projects

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình has issued an urgent directive requiring ministries and localities to complete comprehensive reviews of long-stalled projects and propose solutions by October 14.

The directive, dated October 9, addresses persistent delays in updating information on problematic projects in the Steering Committee 751 database system. Despite earlier instructions by the Prime Minister in August, many agencies have failed to review and propose mechanisms to resolve difficulties hindering these projects.

As of October 7, only 1,596 of 2,991 projects from 17 localities and six ministries have been reviewed in the System 751 database. The remaining 1,395 projects belong to 15 provinces and cities – including Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ – and eight ministries, including the ministries of Science and Technology, Education and Training, Health, Industry and Trade, Foreign Affairs, Construction and Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Prime Minister has directed agencies to focus on applying mechanisms stipulated in National Assembly Resolution No 170/2024/QH15 dated November 30, 2024, ensuring solutions can immediately resolve obstacles for projects that have undergone inspection conclusions or court rulings.

For other cases, agencies must clearly identify how each project's problems will be solved, who has authority to approve solutions, and set specific deadlines for implementation.

After the October 14 deadline, the Ministry of Finance will compile a list of agencies that fail to complete the review and will recommend the Prime Minister hold accountable both organisations and individuals, particularly agency heads.

The directive emphasises that removing bottlenecks for stalled projects is crucial for putting them into operation and contributing to socio-economic development.

The Government has submitted to the Politburo proposals to address five weak banks and 12 delayed, inefficient projects and enterprises that have wasted resources. Currently under review are nearly 3,000 stalled projects with total investment of nearly VNĐ5.9 quadrillion (approximately US$235 billion) and occupying about 347,000 hectares of land. — VNS