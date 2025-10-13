Italian Expo to take place in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Italian Days in Đà Nẵng & Italian Expo Đà Nẵng–Việt Nam 2025 will take place at the city’s APEC Park from November 6 to 8, featuring business matching events and cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening ties and trade between Italian and Đà Nẵng partners.

At a press conference, Alessandra Tognonato, head of the Consulate General of Italy in HCM City, said the three-day showcase would be "a great opportunity to present the best of Italian products and technology in Đà Nẵng for the first time,” adding that the city serves as an ideal hub linking Italy with central Việt Nam.

Michele d’Ercole, chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (ICHAM), said the expo would help Italian businesses gain greater access to Việt Nam’s market. He affirmed that ICHAM would provide full support to Italian and Vietnamese enterprises operating in both countries.

He noted that ICHAM, which has more than 100 members—around 65 per cent based in HCM City—sees the event as a key forum for collaboration in culture, education and academia between Italian and Đà Nẵng partners.

Around 40 Italian companies from Việt Nam and across ASEAN are expected to join the expo, participating in business-to-business meetings, networking and partnership activities.

Italian Days in Đà Nẵng is a flagship event celebrating Italian culture, lifestyle and industry while deepening Italy–Việt Nam relations in the central region.

Đà Nẵng and Italy have shared growing co-operation in recent years. The central city and Genoa officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and collaboration, while Italian teams have repeatedly competed in the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, with Parente Fireworks winning twice in 2011 and 2012 and Martarello taking the title in 2017 and 2018.

Italy, in co-operation with Belgium and Germany, launched a joint visa application centre in Đà Nẵng in 2019 to facilitate applications for tourism and investment visas from tourists and residents of Việt Nam and the three European countries.

Director of the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Xuân Bình said Đà Nẵng would create the best conditions and provide full support to help Italian businesses hosting the Italian Expo 2025 and Italian Days in Đà Nẵng.

He expressed hope that the event would open new opportunities for business communities from cities in Italy and Đà Nẵng to strengthen links and promote greater trade and investment.

In early 2025, the cruise ship MSC Poesia brought the first visitors from Italy and Europe to explore destinations in Đà Nẵng and the ancient town of Hội An.

Looking back at history, the first charity cargo shipment departed from the port of Genoa to support the Vietnamese people 50 years ago. — VNS