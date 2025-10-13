Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Ghana becomes Việt Nam's largest rice export market in September

October 13, 2025 - 13:54
Following Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Malaysia were the second- and third-largest importers of Vietnamese rice, with market shares of over 21 per cent and nearly 10 per cent, respectively.

 

Rice sacks are loaded for transportation. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Ghana became Việt Nam’s largest rice buyer in September, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of total exports after the Philippines temporarily suspended imports.

Việt Nam exported 6.83 million tonnes of rice in the first nine months, earning US$3.49 billion, down 2.05 per cent in volume and 19.98 per cent in value year-on-year.

In September alone, the country shipped 466,800 tonnes of rice worth over $232.38 million, down sharply by 43.27 per cent in volume and 54.73 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

Following Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Malaysia were the second- and third-largest importers of Vietnamese rice, with market shares of over 21 per cent and nearly 10 per cent, respectively.

In early August, the Philippine government announced a two-month suspension of rice imports from September 1 amidst falling domestic rice prices. However, market analysts predict that overall exports will remain robust thanks to growing demand in other regions.

In 60 days, the Philippines – one of Việt Nam’s main buyers, will review the situation before deciding whether to reopen imports, giving Việt Nam ample time to adjust the export pace.

Despite a temporary halt in rice imports from the Philippines, Việt Nam’s export is expected to exceed 8.2 million tonnes for the whole year, bolstered by rising shipments to such markets as Bangladesh, China, and South Africa. — VNS

 

 

rice export

see also

More on this story

Economy

Italian Expo to take place in Đà Nẵng

The Italian Days in Đà Nẵng and Italian Expo Đà Nẵng–Việt Nam 2025 will take place at the city’s APEC Park from November 6 to 8, featuring business-matching events and cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening partnerships and trade links between Italian and Đà Nẵng enterprises.
Economy

Seafood industry urged to seek growth at home

Despite successful finding its way onto tables in more than 170 countries and meeting the world’s toughest quality standards, Việt Nam’s seafood is still struggling to capture the attention of its own 100 million consumer base.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom