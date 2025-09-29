Khánh Hòa firm ships sea grapes to global market

KHÁNH HÒA — Geological engineer-turned-marine agriculturist Lê Bền has built a high-quality sea grape brand in Khánh Hòa Province and exported to more than 20 countries.

Two decades ago, sea grape farming was still a new field in Khánh Hòa.

Bền, founder of Trí Tín Sea Grapes Company, said that when he launched his startup, he recognised the potential of sea grapes, a “green vegetable of the sea” that is highly nutritious and can be used in many dishes.

Initially the company faced great difficulty in securing capital, developing cultivation techniques and acquiring preservation technologies, he said.

Sea grapes are highly perishable and begin to decline just a few hours after harvest.

Bền and his associates invested in a laboratory to refine processing technologies and create added value instead of merely selling sea grapes in their raw form.

After many years of effort, he succeeded in developing a method for producing dehydrated sea grapes, a breakthrough that enabled preserving them for a long time while retaining their flavour and nutrients.

Bền also invested in building a modern processing plant meeting HACCP and ISO 22000 standards to meet the stringent requirements of global markets.

All stages from cultivation and harvesting to processing and packaging strictly follow product safety and traceability standards.

Hundreds of tonnes of processed sea grapes are exported annually to more than 20 countries and territories.

Trí Tín’s products are sold on the shelves of major supermarket chains in Japan and South Korea, known for their stringent food quality standards.

Hundreds of coastal families in Khánh Hòa have gained an additional source of income by participating in the company’s supply chain.

It provides them with technical support, seed stock, and guarantees to buy back their produce, enabling them to farm with confidence.

According to the Khánh Hòa People’s Committee, Trí Tín sea grape was the first in the province to get five-star One Commune One Product certification, which it received in 2023, marking an important milestone in the strategy to develop seaweed processing. - VNS