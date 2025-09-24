VN-Index recovers for the second day in a row

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices soared on Wednesday, buoyed by most of the sectors, especially in the banking and securities industries. However, foreign investors returned to net selling a large amount in the southern market.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index climbed 22.2 points, 1.36 per cent, to finish the trading day at 1,657.46 points. This marked its second straight day of recovery.

Today's trading session fluctuated, with the index briefly dropping over 16 points to 1,619.09 before a significant surge in the final minutes.

Unlike the previous session's slight recovery, the market saw broad-based gains. The HoSE saw 231 stocks climbing in price, significantly outpacing the 88 that fell. Most industry sectors closed in the positive zone.

The market's liquidity increased slightly from the previous session to VNĐ27.1 trillion (US$1 billion).

The VN30-Index also surged over 32 points, 1.76 per cent, to 1,853.48 points. Up to 27 stocks in the VN30 basket gained, while only two fell and one stayed flat.

The banking sector performed particularly strongly, with all major banks reporting gains. HDBank (HDB) surged to its ceiling price at VNĐ30,700 per share, while Sahabank (SHB) rose by 2.06 per cent and VPBank (VPB) increased by 5.69 per cent.

Nine out of ten stocks positively influencing the VN-Index were from the banking sector. The other stock was Hoa Phat Group (HPG).

The securities sector mirrored this positive trend, with stocks such as Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS), MBBank Securities (MBS), Thanh Cong Securities Company (TCI), Vietcap (VCI), VNDirect Securities Company (VND) and Viet Dragon Securities (VDS) leading the recovery, increasing 3.7 - 5.7 per cent.

The real estate sector also saw gains, with CEO Group (CEO), Phat Dat Real Estate Development (PDR) and DIC Group (DIG) rising by 4 per cent to 8 per cent.

Conversely, stocks in the Vin-family had a negative impact, with VIC down 0.13 per cent and Vinhomes (VHM) declining by 0.71 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also ended its recent downtrend. It soared 4.27 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 277.28 points.

Foreign investors continued their net selling trend, offloading more than VNĐ1.5 trillion on the two exchanges.

Analysts from SSI noted that the market has yet to show clear signals indicating an immediate return to a bullish trend.

Therefore, they recommend a short-term investment strategy focused on portfolio management, advising investors to actively review and reduce positions in stocks that breach support levels and to limit the use of high-margin ratios. — BIZHUB/VNS