Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN-Index recovers for the second day in a row

September 24, 2025 - 17:32
Unlike the previous session's slight recovery, the market saw broad-based gains. The HoSE saw 231 stocks climbing in price, significantly outpacing the 88 that fell. Most industry sectors closed in the positive zone.

Inside the manufacturing of Hoa Phat Group. Shares of the steel producer jumped 1.4 per cent on Wednesday, supporting the market's uptrend. — Photo hoaphat.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices soared on Wednesday, buoyed by most of the sectors, especially in the banking and securities industries. However, foreign investors returned to net selling a large amount in the southern market. 

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index climbed 22.2 points, 1.36 per cent, to finish the trading day at 1,657.46 points. This marked its second straight day of recovery.

Today's trading session fluctuated, with the index briefly dropping over 16 points to 1,619.09 before a significant surge in the final minutes.

Unlike the previous session's slight recovery, the market saw broad-based gains. The HoSE saw 231 stocks climbing in price, significantly outpacing the 88 that fell. Most industry sectors closed in the positive zone.

The market's liquidity increased slightly from the previous session to VNĐ27.1 trillion (US$1 billion).

The VN30-Index also surged over 32 points, 1.76 per cent, to 1,853.48 points. Up to 27 stocks in the VN30 basket gained, while only two fell and one stayed flat.

The banking sector performed particularly strongly, with all major banks reporting gains. HDBank (HDB) surged to its ceiling price at VNĐ30,700 per share, while Sahabank (SHB) rose by 2.06 per cent and VPBank (VPB) increased by 5.69 per cent.

Nine out of ten stocks positively influencing the VN-Index were from the banking sector. The other stock was Hoa Phat Group (HPG). 

The securities sector mirrored this positive trend, with stocks such as Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS), MBBank Securities (MBS), Thanh Cong Securities Company (TCI), Vietcap (VCI), VNDirect Securities Company (VND) and Viet Dragon Securities (VDS) leading the recovery, increasing 3.7 - 5.7 per cent.

The real estate sector also saw gains, with CEO Group (CEO), Phat Dat Real Estate Development (PDR) and DIC Group (DIG) rising by 4 per cent to 8 per cent.

Conversely, stocks in the Vin-family had a negative impact, with VIC down 0.13 per cent and Vinhomes (VHM) declining by 0.71 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also ended its recent downtrend. It soared 4.27 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 277.28 points.

Foreign investors continued their net selling trend, offloading more than VNĐ1.5 trillion on the two exchanges.

Analysts from SSI noted that the market has yet to show clear signals indicating an immediate return to a bullish trend.

Therefore, they recommend a short-term investment strategy focused on portfolio management, advising investors to actively review and reduce positions in stocks that breach support levels and to limit the use of high-margin ratios. — BIZHUB/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

ESG could determine new pathways for SMEs

All major export markets are putting up increasingly higher green barriers, especially related to ESG (environmental – social – governance) criteria, and Vietnamese businesses must prepare now to avoid being excluded from global supply chains, a seminar heard in HCM City on September 23.
Economy

Hà Nội to launch online store on Shopee to boost digital economy

The initiative was established in the Hà Nội People's Committee programme 'Digital pavilion – Elevating Hà Nội’s merchants' issued on Tuesday, which aims to expand the share of the digital economy in the capital’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) to 30 per cent in 2025 and 40 per cent by 2030.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom