Việt Nam’s top 500 most profitable companies 2025 announced

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report, in collaboration with VietNamNet newspaper, has announced the PROFIT500 Ranking – the Top 500 Most Profitable Companies in Việt Nam 2025.

Launched in 2017 as a successor to the Top 1000 Corporate Taxpayers, PROFIT500 has become a trusted 'barometer' of corporate health, reflecting not only profit scale but also financial efficiency, growth potential and social responsibility.

The top 10 most profitable companies 2025 are the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thái Nguyên, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade (Vietinbank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Asia Commercial Bank (ACB).

This year’s data show that PROFIT500 firms reported average pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.96 trillion, nearly three times higher than the national business average. Despite global headwinds, 64.3 per cent of companies in the ranking still posted profit growth in the first half of 2025, compared with 59.7 per cent of surveyed firms overall.

FDI firms continued to lead in asset efficiency (ROA), while State-owned enterprises improved capital efficiency (ROE). The private sector, though under market pressure, maintained steady profit growth, confirming its rising importance in the economy. Notably, PROFIT500 enterprises contributed nearly 60 per cent of total corporate income tax revenue in 2024.

Vietnam Report’s survey also found businesses shifting priorities toward balancing profit with sustainability, focusing on technology investment, human resources, risk management and social responsibility. Nearly half of respondents identified sustainable development as a key goal, a sharp increase from last year.

The 2025 ceremony will also unveil the ALPHA30 ranking of Việt Nam’s top strategic investors and a list of the ten most reputable companies in key sectors, alongside a high-level forum on strategic investment.

The honouring ceremony will take place in Hà Nội this October. — VNS