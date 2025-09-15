Additional $370 million in ODA may be raised by year end

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam could raise an addition US$370 million in official development assistance (ODA) bringing the total ODA into the country to $820 million for the full year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

On average, the country received around $800 million to $1 billion in ODA during 2021-25 period, except for 2022 when the inflow dropped sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Statistics showed that Việt Nam raised nearly $450 million in ODA from January to August.

The disbursement of ODA-sourced public investment, however, remained slow, estimated at nearly VNĐ3.6 trillion (US$136.5 million), or 15.34 per cent of the Prime Minister’s plan. The average disbursement rate in 2021-25 period was around 22 per cent.

The ministry said Việt Nam has huge demand for foreign borrowings in 2025 and beyond to finance major infrastructure projects. The country aims to raise VNĐ 2.22 quadrillion in the next two years.

Việt Nam has streamlined legal procedures, project preparation and approval processes and aligned bidding rules with donor requirements to speed up the implementation of ODA-funded projects.

Recently, the Government issued Decree No 242/2025/NĐ-CP to facilitate ODA. ODA and concessional loans will be prioritized for socio-economic infrastructure, capacity building, climate resilience, green growth, science and technology, digital transformation and social welfare.

Notably, the private sector is allowed to access and use ODA and concessional financing through models such as public – private partnership (PPP). — VNS