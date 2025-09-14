SABECO Launches 'Legacy Night' to Celebrate 150 Years

HCM CITY Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) officially launched its '150 Years of a Living Legacy – Ever Growing, Ever Reaching' campaign with the first 'Legacy Night' in HCM City, drawing thousands of participants to a community celebration that marked the beginning of a nationwide journey.

'Legacy Night' is a series of cultural and entertainment events created by SABECO to honour 150 years of brewing heritage while spreading a spirit of unity and shared progress across Việt Nam. From September 12 to November 19, the series will take place in HCM City, Vĩnh Long, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Hà Nội, bringing SABECO’s story to life for local communities.

At the inaugural event, SABECO designed five dedicated zones that offered an immersive experience of the company’s legacy, achievements and values. Guests followed the '150 Steps From Heritage' journey that traced the milestones of SABECO’s 150-year growth, while the 'Legacy of Progress' brought to light the inspiring brand stories behind three of SABECO’s icons. Bia 333 was presented as a timeless heritage, showcased through a striking tank beer model and an experience booth where visitors could rediscover its original taste alongside the bold innovation of the 333 Pilsner. Bia Saigon unfolded as a symbol of progress and unity through a 'Wall of Progress & Unity' and the unique Beer Icecon Collection, each piece crafted from premium Bia Saigon to celebrate defining milestones in SABECO’s journey. Meanwhile, Bia Lac Viet stood as a beer brewed for optimism, proudly recognised with three prestigious gold awards, offering guests the chance to savor its golden taste and take home a symbolic gift of hope for the future.

The celebration also featured the 'Legacy of Stewardship' zone, where SABECO’s sustainability commitments were brought to life through its signature Green House. This space highlighted the company’s ongoing progress in green initiatives, complemented by a fun and fast reward-based recycling machine that encouraged responsible behaviour among participants.

In the 'Legacy of Brewing Excellence' area, a wall of honour showcased SABECO’s generations of brewmasters and the many international awards that have affirmed the quality of its products and strengthened the pride of the brand. The 'Legacy with Communities' zone invited guests to connect through engaging activities, from interactive games and local culinary delights to live performances by Minh Hằng, the Chillies Band, rapper Lil Wuyn and DJ Amy, creating vibrant moments of entertainment and shared joy.

Speaking at the event, Lester Tan, General Director of SABECO, emphasised that 'Legacy Night' embodies the company’s gratitude and long-standing relationship with the Vietnamese people.

“With ‘Legacy Nights,’ we want to create meaningful spaces for communities to come together, honour our heritage, and look ahead to new opportunities,” he said.

“SABECO’s story is one of unity, resilience, and progress – and this celebration is our way of saying thank you to the people of Việt Nam.”

Through this series of 'Legacy Nights', SABECO is not only commemorating its 150 years of brewing excellence but also reaffirming its role as a proud Vietnamese brand dedicated to sustainability, community development and the spirit of building a thriving future together. VNS