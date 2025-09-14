Finance Minister to promote investment in UK and Italy

HÀ NỘI — From September 14 to 21, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng will lead a delegation to the United Kingdom and Italy to promote investment and strengthen economic ties.

During the working trip, Minister Thắng will meet with financial regulators, stock exchanges, leading corporations and international financial institutions in the two countries. He will also chair and deliver remarks at the two major events: the Vietnam-UK Investment Promotion Conference in London on September 16 and the Vietnam-Italy Investment Dialogue in Milan on September 18.

The trip comes as Việt Nam’s economy continues to show strong momentum.

GDP growth reached 7.09 per cent in 2024, one of the highest in ASEAN and the world. In the second quarter of 2025, GDP expanded by 7.96 per cent, raising expectations that the country could meet its target of over 8 per cent growth for the year.

Việt Nam’s stock market has also stood out globally. Market capitalisation was estimated at 103.75 per cent of GDP in 2024. By August 2025, the VN-Index had climbed 33 per cent compared to the end of 2024, reflecting a dynamic and transparent investment environment.

The Ministry of Finance said the mission aims to highlight Việt Nam as a safe, transparent and sustainable investment destination. It also reaffirms the Government’s commitment to green growth, innovation and deeper international integration, as well as its pledge to accompany global investors under the principle of transparency, fairness and shared benefits.

The visit is expected to open new cooperation opportunities in areas such as green finance, digital economy, circular economy, science and technology and renewable energy, further deepening Việt Nam’s economic and financial ties with the UK and EU member states. — BIZHUB/VNS