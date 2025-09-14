Politics & Law
Home Economy

Finance Minister to promote investment in UK and Italy

September 14, 2025 - 14:28
Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng will chair two major events: the Vietnam-UK Investment Promotion Conference in London on September 16 and the Vietnam-Italy Investment Dialogue in Milan on September 18.

 

Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — From September 14 to 21, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng will lead a delegation to the United Kingdom and Italy to promote investment and strengthen economic ties.

During the working trip, Minister Thắng will meet with financial regulators, stock exchanges, leading corporations and international financial institutions in the two countries. He will also chair and deliver remarks at the two major events: the Vietnam-UK Investment Promotion Conference in London on September 16 and the Vietnam-Italy Investment Dialogue in Milan on September 18.

The trip comes as Việt Nam’s economy continues to show strong momentum.

GDP growth reached 7.09 per cent in 2024, one of the highest in ASEAN and the world. In the second quarter of 2025, GDP expanded by 7.96 per cent, raising expectations that the country could meet its target of over 8 per cent growth for the year.

Việt Nam’s stock market has also stood out globally. Market capitalisation was estimated at 103.75 per cent of GDP in 2024. By August 2025, the VN-Index had climbed 33 per cent compared to the end of 2024, reflecting a dynamic and transparent investment environment.

The Ministry of Finance said the mission aims to highlight Việt Nam as a safe, transparent and sustainable investment destination. It also reaffirms the Government’s commitment to green growth, innovation and deeper international integration, as well as its pledge to accompany global investors under the principle of transparency, fairness and shared benefits.

The visit is expected to open new cooperation opportunities in areas such as green finance, digital economy, circular economy, science and technology and renewable energy, further deepening Việt Nam’s economic and financial ties with the UK and EU member states. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

Economy

ACV proposes air logistics hub at Long Thành airport

State-run Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has proposed establishing an integrated air logistics centre and non-tariff zone at Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province with an aim to turn it into a regional cargo gateway.
Economy

Resolution 68 unleashes innovation potential with first regulatory sandbox

The Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW, aimed at spurring the private sector's growth, marks a pivot toward a future driven by innovation and scientific ambition. At its heart lies Việt Nam’s first regulatory sandbox, a novel mechanism enshrined in the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, passed at the National Assembly’s ninth session.
Economy

Đồng Nai moves towards large-scale livestock farming

Đồng Nai Province, long considered one of the country’s key agricultural provinces, is positioning itself as a centre for large-scale and modern livestock production, building on its abundant land resources and favourable natural conditions.
Economy

Market closes week on a positive note

Today's trading session witnessed a remarkable surge in the real estate and construction sectors, continuing the upward momentum from the previous two days and becoming the primary driver behind the VN-Index's gains.
Economy

Việt Nam logs progress in timber legality and sustainability

Việt Nam is reaffirming its commitment to sustainable forestry and legal timber trade as it strengthens national and international frameworks to ensure the legality of its wood products. On September 11-12, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the German Development Agency, hosted a pivotal forum titled “Ensuring Timber Legality for Sustainable Forestry Development in Việt Nam.”

