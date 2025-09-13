Politics & Law
Home Economy

ACV proposes air logistics hub at Long Thành airport

September 13, 2025 - 12:44
State-run Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has proposed establishing an integrated air logistics centre and non-tariff zone at Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province with an aim to turn it into a regional cargo gateway.
HÀ NỘI — The Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has proposed establishing an integrated air logistics centre and non-tariff zone at Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province with an aim to turn it into a regional cargo gateway.

According to the ACV’s proposal sent to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction, the logistics centre will be located in the airport’s southwest area, covering 136ha, part of 5,000-ha site designated for aviation logistics since 2011.

The integration of a logistics and a bonded zone is a key factor for turning Long Thành into a regional cargo hub of ASEAN, ACV said. In the first phase, the zone will operate under Việt Nam’s tax and customs laws before developing into an international free trade zone following Government’s approval.

This would be the only air logistics centre of Việt Nam linked to a bonded zone and the airfield, providing an advantage as a national gateway to participate in Asia’s logistics networks and connect with major trade corridors such as ASEAN and APEC.

The centre is projected to contribute around 0.7 per cent of the southern region’s GDP and 1-2 per cent of the country’s export revenue annually and boost air cargo import-export value by 15-20 per cent each year while creating 15,00 jobs.

ACV said that this model is expected to attract large corporations in electronics, pharmaceuticals, cold-chain logistics and e-commerce, which would also promote the development of logistics ecosystems.

The model has demonstrated advantages, ACV said, adding that Changi Airport in Singapore and Incheon International Airport in South Korea are examples. — VNS

Economy

Resolution 68 unleashes innovation potential with first regulatory sandbox

The Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW, aimed at spurring the private sector's growth, marks a pivot toward a future driven by innovation and scientific ambition. At its heart lies Việt Nam’s first regulatory sandbox, a novel mechanism enshrined in the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, passed at the National Assembly’s ninth session.
Economy

Đồng Nai moves towards large-scale livestock farming

Đồng Nai Province, long considered one of the country’s key agricultural provinces, is positioning itself as a centre for large-scale and modern livestock production, building on its abundant land resources and favourable natural conditions.
Economy

Market closes week on a positive note

Today's trading session witnessed a remarkable surge in the real estate and construction sectors, continuing the upward momentum from the previous two days and becoming the primary driver behind the VN-Index's gains.
Economy

Việt Nam logs progress in timber legality and sustainability

Việt Nam is reaffirming its commitment to sustainable forestry and legal timber trade as it strengthens national and international frameworks to ensure the legality of its wood products. On September 11-12, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the German Development Agency, hosted a pivotal forum titled “Ensuring Timber Legality for Sustainable Forestry Development in Việt Nam.”

