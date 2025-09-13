ACV proposes air logistics hub at Long Thành airport

HÀ NỘI — The Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has proposed establishing an integrated air logistics centre and non-tariff zone at Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province with an aim to turn it into a regional cargo gateway.

According to the ACV’s proposal sent to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction, the logistics centre will be located in the airport’s southwest area, covering 136ha, part of 5,000-ha site designated for aviation logistics since 2011.

The integration of a logistics and a bonded zone is a key factor for turning Long Thành into a regional cargo hub of ASEAN, ACV said. In the first phase, the zone will operate under Việt Nam’s tax and customs laws before developing into an international free trade zone following Government’s approval.

This would be the only air logistics centre of Việt Nam linked to a bonded zone and the airfield, providing an advantage as a national gateway to participate in Asia’s logistics networks and connect with major trade corridors such as ASEAN and APEC.

The centre is projected to contribute around 0.7 per cent of the southern region’s GDP and 1-2 per cent of the country’s export revenue annually and boost air cargo import-export value by 15-20 per cent each year while creating 15,00 jobs.

ACV said that this model is expected to attract large corporations in electronics, pharmaceuticals, cold-chain logistics and e-commerce, which would also promote the development of logistics ecosystems.

The model has demonstrated advantages, ACV said, adding that Changi Airport in Singapore and Incheon International Airport in South Korea are examples. — VNS