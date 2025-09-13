Politics & Law
Economy

Market closes week on a positive note

September 13, 2025 - 09:16
Today's trading session witnessed a remarkable surge in the real estate and construction sectors, continuing the upward momentum from the previous two days and becoming the primary driver behind the VN-Index's gains.
A construction site of a project developed by Phat Dat Real Estate. Shares of the property developer climbed nearly 1.1 per cent on Friday, supporting the market's uptrend. — Photo phatdat.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The stock market closed the week on a positive note, though gains were limited by persistent selling pressure and strong net foreign capital outflows.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index extended its recovery for the fourth consecutive day, rising 9.5 points, or 0.57 per cent, to finish at 1,667.26 points.

Market breadth was positive, with winners outnumbering losers 252 to 84. Liquidity dipped slightly from the previous session to nearly VNĐ34.2 trillion (US$1.3 billion), representing a trading volume of more than 1.1 billion shares.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 largest stocks, also edged higher, closing at 1,865.45 points, up 10.37 points or 0.56 per cent. After a sluggish start, the VN30 Index regained its leadership role as 16 stocks advanced and 12 declined.

The session saw a notable surge in real estate and construction stocks, building on momentum from the past two days and driving the VN-Index’s gains.

Blue-chip firms in these sectors recorded strong gains, buoyed by optimism over the government’s recent VNĐ500 trillion infrastructure stimulus package and a record-low real estate lending rate of 6.5 per cent per annum.

Leading the charge was Dat Xanh Group (DXG), which rose by 2.34 per cent, followed closely by DIC Group (DIG) with a 2.29 per cent increase, Phat Dat Real Estate (PDR) up 1.07 per cent, Vingroup (VIC) gaining 1.32 per cent and Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) climbing 1.44 per cent.

However, Vinhomes (VHM) experienced a slight decline of 0.38 per cent, indicating some internal market differentiation due to technical selling pressure.

Conversely, the banking sector, a strong pillar in the previous two sessions, entered a period of correction with several stocks declining as investors took profits after a sustained rally.

Notable declines included VPBank (VPB) down 2.02 per cent, SeABank (SSB) falling 2.24 per cent, Sahabank (SHB) down 1.4 per cent, MBBank (MBB) dropping 0.37 per cent, Vietinbank (CTG) down 0.4 per cent and TPBank (TPB) down 0.78 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rebounded on Friday, snapping a six-day falling streak. It rose 2.33 points, or 0.85 per cent, to close the last trading day at 276.51 points.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to sell off, with a net outflow of over VNĐ1.1 trillion on HoSE and VNĐ39.5 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS

