Việt Nam taps global expertise to develop high-speed railway

HÀ NỘI — Embarking on the North–South high-speed rail project, Việt Nam is drawing on international practices and advanced technologies to ensure the success of the unprecedented project.

As the focal point of the network of advanced and smart transport technology and infrastructure, the University of Transport and Communications (UTC) has gathered 24 scientific reports examining modern technologies in high-speed rail design, construction, operation, and management from both domestic and foreign experts, managers, and businesses.

The reports revealed success stories from around the world. Japan blazed the trail with its pioneering Shinkansen line in 1964, achieving remarkable success through centralised management, separation of operation and infrastructure, and integration with transit-oriented development (TOD). The Japanese government provided strategic direction while operations followed the market mechanism, capitalising on additional revenue streams from commercial services and real estate around stations.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea successfully applied the public-private partnership (PPP) model for its super rapid train project, where the state supported site clearance and part of the capital, and private firms managed operations, collected fees, and shared risks under transparent contracts.

In China, the world’s largest rail network – 47,000km in length last year – took shape with public capital. However, the country encouraged private firms to engage in rolling stock production, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, and local line operations.

In Europe, Germany considered environmental and social assessments before approving investments and enabled transparent competition among private operators. France concentrated state investment in infrastructure while supporting private sector participation in EPC, build-transfer (BT) projects, and operations. Since 2021, it has opened its market to competition, encouraging the private sector’s involvement in vehicle manufacturing, maintenance, and urban services at stations.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Thái, head of the UTC’s Faculty of Transport and Economics, said that Japan's expertise in safety, reliability, and TOD development around stations suggests additional revenue generation opportunities. The RoK’s PPP model with clear risk-sharing mechanisms will help attract private sector participation.

China's flexible approach shows how state-led investment in initial phases can later expand to include private sector cooperation, he said, adding Germany and France offer lessons in combining public investment with private operations, along with transparent competition mechanisms to improve services.

The Vietnamese Government should be both an architect of institutions and a risk guarantor to create a stable and attractive environment for the private sector, he stressed.

With clear planning and a complete legal framework, Việt Nam could draw private firms’ participation in the project. This is not only about mobilising capital, but also about fostering supporting industries, improving management capacity, and advancing sustainable economic and social development, according to Thái.

Dr. Trần Nam Tú, an official from the Ministry of Education and Training, noted that the US applies a bottom-up model, with initiatives led by universities and businesses, while Japan and the RoK use top-down strategies guided by the governments. Japan also involves communities to ensure sustainability.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Văn Hùng, UTC President, said that the university is piloting a broader “five-party cooperation” model, expanding beyond the traditional state – university – enterprise collaboration to include technology transfer units, and local communities which are beneficiaries. He said they are the pillars in developing high-quality human resources and national strategic technologies, with the State being the policy architect, businesses market drivers, and universities as knowledge and human resources providers. — VNA/VNS