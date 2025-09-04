Registrations open for 'Make in Vietnam' 2025 digital products awards

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) hosted a launching ceremony to open registrations for the 2025 Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product Awards in Hà Nội on Thursday, with an awards ceremony expected to be held in December.

This year marks the first time the awards are organised by the newly merged technology ministry, said Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, general director of the Authority of ICT Industry.

The prizes will honour outstanding digital technology products that represent Vietnamese intellectual pride, promote comprehensive and nationwide digital transformation, and boost the development of the digital economy.

With an aim of creating breakthroughs in productivity, quality, effectiveness and competitiveness, the event also recognises the mastery of core, foundational and strategic technologies.

Products that have conquered international markets and contributed to humanity’s development and Việt Nam’s prosperity will be honoured at the ceremony.

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Award includes eight categories, with the outstanding strategic digital technology product category replacing the new digital technology product category.

All of the other categories are the same as in 2024, and will honour outstanding digital technology products in the following areas: industry and construction; agriculture, resources and environment; transportation, postal services and logistics; education, healthcare, culture and social sectors; finance, banking, commerce and services; products for international markets; and potential products.

Each category will have one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, as well as top 10 awards. The registration period will run from September 4 to October 22. The awards ceremony is expected to take place in December as part of the Vietnam National Forum on Digital Technology Enterprise Development.

Winning products will be supported by the MoST and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry for investment promotion, trade and commercialisation both domestically and internationally. The ministry will also introduce the products to ministries, localities and sectors for pilot trials.

Enterprises and organisations have two ways to participate. First, preliminary registrations are open from September 4 to October 4, with final submissions from October 5 to October 22. The second option is online registration and submission from September 4 to October 22 via the event's official website at giaithuong.makeinvietnam.mst.gov.vn.

The Make in Vietnam Award was established in 2020 to promote Vietnamese digital technology enterprises. They have attracted more than 1,000 product submissions over the past five years, with 252 awards granted, including 24 gold, 26 silver and 27 bronze medals, along with 175 Top 10 awards.

Many winning products have been applied in real-world situations to address challenges, expand markets and help spread Việt Nam's intellectual value around the globe, making significant contributions to the national digital transformation process.

They have accelerated and enhanced digital transformation in various industries and sectors.

Award-winning products have been supported by the MoST for promotional, trade and investment activities both domestically and internationally. The awards have also created a ripple effect, promoting the development of the information technology industry and the country's digital technology sector. — VNS