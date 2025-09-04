Politics & Law
Home Economy

V-Green launches battery swapping cabinet franchise model

September 04, 2025 - 11:23
V-Green has rolled out a battery swapping cabinet franchise for electric motorbikes, requiring a VND210 million investment. Each cabinet includes 11 batteries and offers automated, maintenance-free operation.

 

An electric motorbike battery swapping cabinet. — Photo courtesy of Vinfast

 

HÀ NỘI — V-Green Global Charging Station JSC has introduced a franchise model for electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets, following the success of its nationwide electric car charging station project.

With an investment of just VND210 million (US$8,235) per cabinet (including 11 batteries), partners can earn a risk-free passive income while supporting green transportation. V-Green guarantees a minimum 15 per cent annual return (at least VND31.5 million /year) for the first five years.

Franchisees earn VNĐ9,000 per battery swap, plus an additional VNĐ1,250 from V-Green during the first three years, totalling VNĐ10,250 per swap. The fully automated system requires no staffing or extra costs. — VNS

