V-Green launches battery swapping cabinet franchise model

HÀ NỘI — V-Green Global Charging Station JSC has introduced a franchise model for electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets, following the success of its nationwide electric car charging station project.

With an investment of just VND210 million (US$8,235) per cabinet (including 11 batteries), partners can earn a risk-free passive income while supporting green transportation. V-Green guarantees a minimum 15 per cent annual return (at least VND31.5 million /year) for the first five years.

Franchisees earn VNĐ9,000 per battery swap, plus an additional VNĐ1,250 from V-Green during the first three years, totalling VNĐ10,250 per swap. The fully automated system requires no staffing or extra costs. — VNS