Pharmacity joins National Day celebrations with health-focused support

HÀ NỘI — Pharmacity ended its series of public service activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) on a good note.

From August 27 until the end of the national holiday, the pharmaceutical company handed out over 40,000 water bottles and thousands of hand fans to people and visitors who gathered at central locations in Hà Nội to watch the historic military parade.

Other memorable moments were also captured: veterans and families with children being given priority seats, care provided to elderly people, and people reminding each other to collect trash around them.

At the most crowded locations, Pharmacity worked with Hà Nội’s medical centres to support people experiencing health problems and to instruct the public on how to protect themselves from the heat. More than 50 people received medical support from Pharmacity’s health checkpoints during the event.

Pharmacity has carried out similar activities during previous national holidays.

During the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30 this year in HCM City, the company distributed over 30,000 bottles of water and tens of thousands of hand fans.

Through these activities, Pharmacity seeks to highlight its “for-people’s-health” spirit while promoting goodwill and public service.

What mattered most for Pharmacity was not only the material support but also the expression of appreciation and responsibility toward the country on such a historic holiday.

Alongside moments of pride, what remained in people’s hearts were happiness and gratitude. – VNS