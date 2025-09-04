Politics & Law
Home Economy

Hà Nội rolls out over 750 fully online admin services

September 04, 2025 - 12:04
The Municipal Public Administrative Service Centre said this allows citizens and businesses to file, track and receive results digitally.
Hà Nội Public Administrative Service Centre. Citizens in Hà Nội can now conduct 767 administrative procedures entirely online. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Luỹ

HÀ NỘI — Residents in Hà Nội can conduct 767 administrative procedures entirely online, including land-related applications, starting from September 3 as part of the capital city’s wider digital transformation push.

The Municipal Public Administrative Service Centre said this allows citizens and businesses to file, track and receive results digitally. In the land sector, the system covers services such as providing data, first-time land registration in cases where the State allocates land for management and reissuance of lost land-use certificates.

The move follows the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ-TW on science, technology and national digital transformation as well as Hà Nội’s Decision No 4445/QĐ-UBND approving a list of procedures to be processed entirely online.

For procedures that cannot yet be handled fully online due to legal or technical requirements, applicants will submit forms through the national e-service portal and send paper documents via the postal service.

All online procedures will return electronic results with physical copies delivered free of charge to applicants’ registered addresses when required, except for cases requiring original verification or signatures in official registers.

The centre said that moving online will help reduce costs, travel and processing time while increase transparency and contribute to building a centralised database to enhance the reuse of administrative information. — VNS

 

