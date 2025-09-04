Vietnam International Sourcing opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Vietnam International Sourcing and the Export Forum 2025 opened in HCM City on September 4, attracting 450 procurement delegations from 60 countries and territories.

Their opening ceremony was attended by senior Party and State leaders, government officials and others.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng highlighted that Việt Nam’s trade was worth US$786 billion last year, with exports growing by 14.3 per cent to $405 billion.

The 12 per cent growth target for trade for 2025 is well within reach after it rose to $515 billion in the first seven months of the year, a 16.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to Thắng, the VIS 2025 and Export Forum focus on connecting Vietnamese enterprises with global supply chains.

Now in its third year, VIS has grown by 50 per cent, attracting 450 procurement delegations from 60 countries and territories, including from key markets such as the US, EU, Japan, and South Korea and emerging ones like the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Over 400 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing 12,000 products ranging from agricultural produce, beverages, and processed foods to textiles, footwear, furniture, packaging, and supporting industry goods.

Other localities are also involved in the events and are hosting international delegations.

For example, Tây Ninh will welcome 150 business groups and distributors from 24 countries on September 6.

“The events also feature thematic conferences and seminars, providing Vietnamese businesses with insights into consumer trends, market regulations and global demand, while enabling foreign buyers to better understand Việt Nam’s production capabilities and cultural strengths,” Thắng added.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, underlined the city’s expanded role following the merger of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces with it.

With a population of nearly 14 million and accounting for 22.3 per cent of national GDP, the city was determined to be a hub for international cooperation, he said.

Dũng said organising these two events simultaneously with the International Travel Expo HCM City was a symbol of harmony in strategy and vision.

“It reflects the city’s commitment to creating the most favourable conditions for both domestic and international enterprises to grow, spread positive values and build a green, sustainable, and innovative economic–tourism–trade ecosystem.”

At VIS 2025, Central Retail showcased products from 14 Vietnamese enterprises with strong export potential grouped into four categories: coffee, chocolate, health-focused products such as Cần Giờ bird’s nest, Ngọc Linh ginseng and Phú Ninh mineral water, and eco-friendly packaging.

Central Retail also introduced its private labels GO! and Viet Gems featuring regional specialities certified under the OCOP programme, and invited procurement representatives from Thailand to connect with Vietnamese firms.

Paul Lê, vice president of Central Retail Vietnam, said: “Enterprises joining us at Vietnam International Sourcing 2025 will also be promoted at the Vietnamese Product Week in Paris this October, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“This is a valuable opportunity to diversify markets, reduce reliance on the US market and increase access to Europe.”

The events run until September 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. — VNS