Intellectual property powers Hưng Yên’s market growth

HƯNG YÊN — Intellectual property is emerging as a key driver of Hưng Yên’s growth, helping local products gain value, expand markets and boost competitiveness at home and abroad.

Figures from the provincial Department of Science and Technology show that between 2021 and 2025, the Intellectual Property Office granted Hưng Yên 3,341 protection titles. These are made up of 28 exclusive patents and utility solutions, 113 industrial design patents and 3,200 trademark certificates.

The province currently holds 42 community trademarks, among them one geographical indication, 17 certification marks and 24 collective marks.

Local officials say such protection has become an invisible asset that not only safeguards local products but also enhances their reputation and export potential.

Hưng Yên has actively helped businesses bring protected products to e-commerce platforms and showcase them at trade fairs and exhibitions, enabling stronger brand recognition and higher sales.

A standout case is Hưng Yên longan, which, after being granted geographical indication protection, has expanded its reach to major cities across Việt Nam and successfully entered overseas markets including the US, Japan and Australia, commanding prices several times higher than before protection.

Local businesses share the view that IP is central to sustainable development.

Nguyễn Văn Thắng, Director of the Phố Hiến Green Agricultural Cooperative, said the cooperative has built a brand for longan and other traditional products with geographical indication, certification marks, and VietGAP certification.

It is also investing in preserving valuable longan varieties, professional packaging, and product identity to expand both domestic and international markets.

He hoped continued support from relevant authorities would help Hưng Yên longan gain stronger recognition in global markets.

In crop varieties, ThaiBinh Seed Group highlighted IP as central to brand-building and sustainable growth. It called for further State support in finance, protection procedures, commercial exploitation, and workforce training so that enterprises can fully unlock their potential.

For the 2025-2030 period, Hưng Yên aims to step up training for IP management officials, strengthen enforcement against violations, particularly in the digital space, and focus on managing and developing protected IP assets such as geographical indications, collective and certification marks, and OCOP products. — VNS