Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Shares manage to gain but growth restrained by some falling blue-chips

November 10, 2023 - 05:23
Shares continued their growth on Thursday but were restrained by slumps from many large companies.
Vinhomes Metropolis, a project by developer Vingroup - Viet Nam’s largest property developer. VIngroup (VIC) rose 5.6 per cent yesterday. Photo Vingroup

HÀ NỘI — Shares continued their growth on Thursday but were restrained by slumps of many large companies.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index inched up 0.04 per cent to close Thursday at 1,113.89 points, lower than the growth of more than 3.07 per cent in the previous two sessions.

A total of 1 billion shares worth VNĐ22 trillion (US$903.7 million) were traded in the southern market on Thursday.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the performance of the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and liquidity on HoSE, dropped 0.62 per cent to reach 1,122.95 points. In the basket, eight stocks climbed, four stayed flat and 18 slid.

The losers included heavyweight shares, including Masan Group (MSN), FPT Corporation (FPT), Vietjet (VJC), Sabeco (SAB), Vinamilk (VNM) and Hòa Phát Group (HPG).

Banking stocks also suffered strong selling force during the trading session. Those slumping included Techcombank (TCB), Vietcombank (VCB), VPBank (VPB) and Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), HDBank (HDB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID).

The Vin family trio of stocks - Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE) were the supporters of the market helping the VN-Index maintain an uptrend, gaining 5.6 per cent, 4.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

"With recovery inertia remaining, it is likely that the market will continue to increase when entering the next trading session and put the market in an overbought state," said Việt Dragon Securities Co.

"It is expected that the market will have a strong dispute state in the new trading session. Therefore, investors should temporarily not chase stocks that have increased and need to evaluate the supply and demand situation in the near future."

"Currently, investors can take advantage of the market's rising momentum to take profits or restructure their portfolio. Conversely, they can consider short-term buying in some stocks with good accumulation and fundamentals recently."

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index grew 0.53 per cent to end at 228.22 points, also much smaller than the previous expansion of more than 4 per cent.

Nearly 130 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ2.4 trillion. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam News hosts seminar on ESG practices

The seminar was held in two sessions, focusing on difficulties and challenges in the implementation of ESG in Việt Nam, as well as international experiences and recommendations to help the government and businesses adopt the standards.
Economy

DOC requested to conduct anti-subsidy probe into Vietnam’s frozen warmwater shrimp

The plaintiff requested the DOC to initiate an anti-subsidy investigation on both frozen and fresh shrimp from Việt Nam and alleged that subsidy for fresh shrimp suppliers are considered as subsidy for frozen shrimp producers and exporters as fresh raw shrimp accounts for a large proportion of up to 95 per cent of the value of frozen warmwater shrimp of Việt Nam.
Economy

ESG practice: key to help Việt Nam develop its circular economy

Nguyễn Anh Dương, director of the Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies, talks with Việt Nam News reporter about impacts of businesses' ESG practices on the process of the country's circular economy development and what circular economy policies mean to ESG practices.
Economy

ESG becomes mainstream, opening significant opportunities for sustainable businesses

ESG has become mainstream in Việt Nam in recent years, driven by the Vietnamese Government’s strong signal to promote ESG – related practices, especially with a strong commitment on the transition to a carbon neutral economy by 2050 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), coupled with investors’ growing demand for sustainable development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom