Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Connecting trade and investment between Việt Nam and the US’ Montgomery County

November 09, 2023 - 14:03
A delegation of 20 American businesses had an exchange session with 130 businesses in HCM City.
Montgomery County, Maryland, is the third largest biotechnology center in the US, with strengths in the fields of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, cyber security technology — VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese-American Business Council (VABC) with support from the American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam organised a trade promotion programme between Montgomery County in Maryland of the US and Vietnamese businesses in HCM City on Tuesday.

A delegation of 20 American businesses had an exchange session with 130 businesses in HCM City.

The event provides opportunities for Vietnamese investors and businesses to learn more about Montgomery County's strengths and opportunities for business development through co-operation with government, agencies and business organisations of Montgomery County.

Within the framework of the event, many investors have shared opportunities for co-operation in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology.

The VABC said a conference to connect the US-Việt Nam co-operation would take place from June 23 – 26 next year in Washington, the US.

It will play a consulting role, connecting partners and information with senior government officials, business leaders and trade organisations from Montgomery County and Việt Nam.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is the third largest biotechnology center in the US, with strengths in the fields of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, cyber security technology.

Within the framework of the programme, Hememics (the US) and Vietnamese partners signed a strategic co-operation agreement, promoting the production of biological medical equipment, biological products, and distribution globally. — VNS

foreign investment investment promotion investment projects

see also

More on this story

Economy

ESG practice: key to help Việt Nam develop its circular economy

Nguyễn Anh Dương, director of the Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies, talks with Việt Nam News reporter about impacts of businesses' ESG practices on the process of the country's circular economy development and what circular economy policies mean to ESG practices.
Economy

ESG becomes mainstream, opening significant opportunities for sustainable businesses

ESG has become mainstream in Việt Nam in recent years, driven by the Vietnamese Government’s strong signal to promote ESG – related practices, especially with a strong commitment on the transition to a carbon neutral economy by 2050 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), coupled with investors’ growing demand for sustainable development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom