Connecting trade and investment between Việt Nam and the US’ Montgomery County

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese-American Business Council (VABC) with support from the American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam organised a trade promotion programme between Montgomery County in Maryland of the US and Vietnamese businesses in HCM City on Tuesday.

A delegation of 20 American businesses had an exchange session with 130 businesses in HCM City.

The event provides opportunities for Vietnamese investors and businesses to learn more about Montgomery County's strengths and opportunities for business development through co-operation with government, agencies and business organisations of Montgomery County.

Within the framework of the event, many investors have shared opportunities for co-operation in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology.

The VABC said a conference to connect the US-Việt Nam co-operation would take place from June 23 – 26 next year in Washington, the US.

It will play a consulting role, connecting partners and information with senior government officials, business leaders and trade organisations from Montgomery County and Việt Nam.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is the third largest biotechnology center in the US, with strengths in the fields of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, cyber security technology.

Within the framework of the programme, Hememics (the US) and Vietnamese partners signed a strategic co-operation agreement, promoting the production of biological medical equipment, biological products, and distribution globally. — VNS