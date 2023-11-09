Việt Nam News hosts seminar on ESG practices

Hà Nội to select suitable investment projects to ensure sustainable development
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News today hosted a seminar themed “ESG Commitment: We walk the talk" in Hà Nội, gathering representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations, and businesses to discuss environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices and share practical knowledge and experience, contributing to realising the nation's sustainable development goals.
The seminar was held in two sessions, focusing on difficulties and challenges in the implementation of ESG in Việt Nam, as well as international experiences and recommendations to help the government and businesses adopt the standards.
|Panelists taking part in the first panel session "Opportunities and Challenges in Applying ESG in Việt Nam" include Trịnh Thị Hương, Deputy Director of the Enterprise Development Agency, the Ministry of Planning and Investment; Phạm Hoàng Hải, Head of Partnership Department, Việt Nam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD); Koen Soenens, General Sales & Marketing Director of DEEP C Industrial Zones; Lê Thị Hồng Nhi, Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Unilever Viet Nam. The session is moderated by Võ Trí Thành, Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy. — VNS Photos Trương Vị
|Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency gave the opening speech for the seminar "ESG Commitment: We Walk The Talk" on Thursday.
|Nguyễn Quang Vinh, Vice Chairman of Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) cum Chairman of Việt Nam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) addresses the opening of the ESG seminar by Việt Nam News on Thursday.
|The second panel "ESG Practices & Recommendations" features four speakers: From left: Trần Anh Quý, Head of State Credit Policy Division under the Department of Credit Policy for Economic Sectors, State Bank of Việt Nam; Trần Thị Thanh Nga, Head of Adaptation Division at the Department of Climate Change, the Ministry of National Resources and Environment; Michele Wee, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank Việt Nam; and Poovathungal Itteera Roy, Vice President Power Systems at Schneider Electric Việt Nam. The discussions were moderated by Vũ Minh Lý, Deputy Director of the Centre for Natural Resources and Environment Communications, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.