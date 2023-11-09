ESG: From ambition to action

ESG (Environment – Society – Governance) are set of criteria to measure sustainable development and enterprises’ effects on the community, which has been more and more popular among Vietnamese enterprises. However, the path to global ESG criteria is rather challenging to Vietnamese enterprises. They need more proper thinking, operating as well as support from concerned agencies.
The plaintiff requested the DOC to initiate an anti-subsidy investigation on both frozen and fresh shrimp from Việt Nam and alleged that subsidy for fresh shrimp suppliers are considered as subsidy for frozen shrimp producers and exporters as fresh raw shrimp accounts for a large proportion of up to 95 per cent of the value of frozen warmwater shrimp of Việt Nam.
Nguyễn Anh Dương, director of the Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies, talks with Việt Nam News reporter about impacts of businesses' ESG practices on the process of the country's circular economy development and what circular economy policies mean to ESG practices.
ESG has become mainstream in Việt Nam in recent years, driven by the Vietnamese Government’s strong signal to promote ESG – related practices, especially with a strong commitment on the transition to a carbon neutral economy by 2050 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), coupled with investors’ growing demand for sustainable development.