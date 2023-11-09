International processing, packaging expo gets underway in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 16th International Processing, Packaging Exhibition for Vietnam opened in HCM City on Wednesday to showcase the latest machinery, equipment, and technologies.

ProPak Vietnam 2023 has 400 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and territories, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan (China).

On show are mainly packaging, processing and pharmaceutical technologies, cold chain logistics and warehousing, coding and marking, labelling, and laboratory and testing equipment.

The packaging market achieved annual growth of 13.4 per cent in 2015-20, and the industry is projected to grow strongly, fuelled by the country’s economic growth, which makes it attractive for both domestic and foreign investors, said Nguyễn Ngọc Sang, Chairman of the Việt Nam Packaging Association.

Enterprises in the packaging industry are fostering digital transformation and green development to promote sustainable growth, he said.

There are nearly 14,000 packaging companies in the country, 9,200 of them making plastic packaging and 4,500 making paper packaging, he added.

BT Tee, General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser of the expo, said: “Over the past few years the food and beverage packaging industry has seen gains from the development of e-commerce and the rapid spread of app-based delivery businesses and the free trade agreements that Việt Nam participates in.

“This economic benefit has also created a pressing need for resource conservation through circularity practices since Việt Nam will be challenged to handle the rapid increase in FMCG waste volumes.

“Many market leaders are working aggressively to create products that generate less waste through circularity concepts, offering more extensive recycling opportunities with reduced costs and simplified processes through developing new materials and designs.”

A number of conferences, seminars and technical sessions on various aspects of the processing and packaging industry will be held during the three-day event.

The exhibition, being held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until November 10. — VNS