Hà Nội hosts international food expo

HÀ NỘI More than 250 local and foreign food and beverage (F&B) exhibitors are displaying their products at VietFood & Beverage – ProPack expo in Hà Nội, held from November 8 to 11.

The event, hosted at the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE), features hundreds of products from nuts and tea to ginseng and liquor. It is a chance for visitors to choose from a great deal of products while businesses can seek new trade opportunities.

With a total exhibition area of ​​5,000 sq.m, the expo presents more than 8000 brands of 250 businesses from 10 countries and territories. Their exhibited products include raw and processed food products such as agricultural products, seafood, spices; machinery and equipment for food production, packaging and preservation, among others.

A range of activities are held to promote Vietnamese culinary culture and that of other countries during the four-day fair.

Seminars are also held during the event to discuss new trends and technologies in the processed food industry, opportunities and challenges for food businesses to export to major markets.

"Since 2017, we have actively engaged in this event held in Hà Nội and HCM City. Over time, I have observed that Vietnamese businesses are progressively developing a tendency to seek partners through trade exhibitions. Our booth attracts numerous potential partners who visit, interact with our products firsthand, and often result in new orders. Furthermore, we have foreign partners who visit our office and factory, fostering a deeper sense of trust and collaboration between us," said Chu Hội, Sales Director of Tân Nhất Hương company.

The event is organised by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (VINEXAD). VNS