Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Việt Nam’s EV maker VinFast to invest $1.2 billion in Indonesia

November 07, 2023 - 14:18
VinFast's investment in Indonesia can help form an EV ecosystem in the country
Vinfast is one of the largest EV manufacturers in Southeast Asia. — Photo VNA

JAKARTA — Việt Nam's first electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to build a plant with an investment capital of 18.6 trillion Rp (US$1.2 billion) in Indonesia, according to Presidential Chief of Staff of Indonesia Moeldoko.

Moeldoko told a press conference on Monday that the construction will begin as soon as possible. However, he did not reveal further details of the plan.

VinFast was one of the largest EV manufacturers in Southeast Asia, with its cars exported to Europe and America, the official said, adding that its investment in Indonesia could help form an EV ecosystem in the country.

Indonesia’s media reported that in early September, VinFast leaders had a meeting with Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan who pledged to facilitate the automaker’s operation.

Secretary General of the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industry (Gaikindo) Kukuh Kumara told Indonesia’s Antara News Agency in late October that VinFast had discussed and expressed its willingness to join the association.

The manufacturer was completing necessary procedures with the Indonesian government before officially entering the country’s auto market, he said. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Salary reform: expectations and concerns

Analyst’s Pick: The new scheme – “the most comprehensive and fundamental one” as Minister Trà said – is designed based on workers’ positions and leadership titles which will replace the current one applied since 2004. It holds historical significance and will bring about joy for officials and public servants.
Economy

Exports regain growth pace

To promote import-export growth, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is accelerating negotiations towards the signing of new trade agreements and commitments to diversify markets, products and supply chains.
Economy

VN should apply global minimum tax from 2024: tax official

In the context that major FDI investors such as Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea are adopting the global tax policy from next year, allowing these countries to collect top-up taxes on MNEs which are enjoying tax rate of below 15 per cent for their investment in a jurisdiction,  applying global minimum tax will be a must for Việt Nam to gain the right of collecting the top-up taxes.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom