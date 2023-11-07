Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Legal framework essential to protect personal data, drive digital economy: experts

November 07, 2023 - 10:06
Data management had emerged as a critical factor in driving economic growth, experts say.
Dr. Phạm Khánh Nam, vice principal of the HCM City University of Economics, speaks at the “Personal data in the flow of Việt Nam’s digital economy” conference last Friday in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Việt Nam must establish a robust legal framework to manage and protect personal data in order to drive its digital economic growth while ensuring the privacy and rights of its citizens, experts said.

Speaking at the “Personal data in the flow of Việt Nam’s digital economy” conference last week in HCM City, Dr. Phạm Khánh Nam, vice principal of HCM City University of Economics, said data management had emerged as a critical factor in driving economic growth.

"Personal data is a productive resource in the data-based economy, and protecting personal data is crucial for promoting digital economic development," he said.

“Data is a valuable asset in the digital economy, and if properly exploited and processed, can bring numerous benefits to investors and the economy.”

Việt Nam ranked third in Southeast Asia in digital economic development and achieved a growth rate of 16 per cent per year, according to a Ministry of Information and Communications report.

"However, data breaches have become increasingly common, and it is vital to effectively manage and protect personal information," Nam said.

“The vulnerability of personal data has come to the forefront in recent years, with several major data breaches highlighting the potential risks,” he noted.

One of the problems is that large technology corporations often unintentionally control individuals’ behaviour by packaging personal and business information, according to Nam.

This has posed a challenge to policymakers who must establish a policy framework that is fair and beneficial to all parties involved.

Nguyễn Thanh Hòa, head of the Electronic Information Department under the HCM City Department of Information and Communications, said countries such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea had achieved strong economies by effectively controlling the flow of data.

However, Việt Nam had yet to succeed in ensuring the security of personal data, leaving existing vulnerabilities unaddressed, Hòa said.

In addition, the advancement of digital technology, especially artificial intelligence, required the processing of a massive amount of personal data, which posed challenges to individuals, as it limited their freedom to make decisions regarding their personal information.

Nguyễn Quang Đồng, director of the Institute for Policy Research and Media Development (IPS), said regulations surrounding personal data must be established in the context of Việt Nam’s digital ecosystem and its roadmap of technological development.

As the digital space is global and data flows freely across borders, legal regulations must be adjusted in a global context to ensure equality and protect the rights of all parties involved, he added.

The event was organised by the Institute for Policy Research and Media Development and the College of Economics, Law, and Government of HCM City University of Economics. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Exports regain growth pace

To promote import-export growth, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is accelerating negotiations towards the signing of new trade agreements and commitments to diversify markets, products and supply chains.
Economy

VN should apply global minimum tax from 2024: tax official

In the context that major FDI investors such as Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea are adopting the global tax policy from next year, allowing these countries to collect top-up taxes on MNEs which are enjoying tax rate of below 15 per cent for their investment in a jurisdiction,  applying global minimum tax will be a must for Việt Nam to gain the right of collecting the top-up taxes.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom