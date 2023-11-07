Packaging key to brand impression

HÀ NỘI — First impressions matter, but many small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Việt Nam have failed to pay adequate attention to packaging, a mistake that has compromised their brands and bottom lines.

According to Nguyễn Thị Thu Nga, a Vietnam National University of Agriculture lecturer, packaging is a bridge between a brand and its customers.

In the UK, milk producers are so mindful of packaging that they use two package colours to designate sugar-containing and sugar-free products. The visual elements allow customers to tell them apart without reading product labels.

But visual effects are not the only game-changer in the world of marketing. A product that is easy and convenient to open can also create a positive customer experience that encourages repeat purchases.

Unfortunately, many producers in Việt Nam are unaware of the tricks. They keep packaging their products in such a way that requires much ado to slit the wraps. The inflexibility often causes frustration for customers and discourages them from buying the products again.

Trịnh Thị Thu Giang, a Hanoi Architectural University lecturer, shared Nga's views. She urged Vietnamese producers to shift towards creative customised packaging to break away from the traditional mindset of inflexibility.

She took a champagne producer in the UK as an example to metaphorically demonstrate the importance of creativity in packaging. While its rivals produced ordinary wine glasses only to find their prices depressed by retailers, the producer crafted its own wine glasses with bases that allow them to be inverted.

And customers were willing to pay a premium for the unique design. The glasses were so popular that they were sold for double the price of ordinary glasses and its brand quickly gained favour among oenophiles. The moral of the story: creativity is the key to brand impression.

The lecturer said effective packaging design required an understanding of both the practical and scientific aspects of the field. Collaboration with research institutions and universities could provide businesses with access to cutting-edge research, the latest industry trends, and expert insights. This knowledge was crucial in making decisions regarding packaging materials, sustainability, and design aesthetics.

Nguyễn Trung Thành, deputy director of the Vietnam Craft Center, underlined the importance of well-designed packaging that discloses full information about the products, including their origins, in building brand awareness.

He said dried beef with an indication of Central Highlands origin or black jelly of Cao Bằng origin could instil a sense of confidence in consumers because these regions are well-known for their high-quality ingredients. Meanwhile, dried beef without such indication might raise doubts about its quality among gourmets.

He recommended that Vietnamese producers perform a comprehensive cost analysis before embarking on a packaging redesign. This involves evaluating the financial implications across the entire production chain, from the procurement of materials to the final product placement. The goal is to strike a balance between enhancing packaging and maintaining an attractive price point that appeals to the target market. — VNS