Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

ESG implementation key to net-zero goal and sustainability

November 09, 2023 - 15:08
The implementation of ESG (Environmental-Social-Governance) standards is to play a key part in Việt Nam's objective of net-zero carbon emission by 2050 and the country's sustainable socioeconomic development, heard participants at a seminar, themed: We walk the talk, on Thursday in Hà Nội.
A view of the We walk the talk seminar organised by Việt Nam News on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị

HÀ NỘI — The implementation of ESG (Environmental-Social-Governance) standards is to play a key part in Việt Nam's objective of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the country's sustainable socio-economic development, heard participants at a seminar, themed: We walk the talk, on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Research data indicate that not only are Vietnamese businesses becoming increasingly aware of ESG as a means to attract foreign investment, but consumers are starting to make purchase decisions based on the brand's commitment to ESG. However, integrating and incorporating ESG standards into brand development still faces numerous difficulties and challenges.

Vice chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Nguyễn Quang Vinh said 80 per cent of businesses based in Việt Nam, according to a survey by PwC and the Việt Nam Institute of Directors (VIOD) in 2022, said they are committed to the country's ESG implementation or soon to build their own.

He said an increasing number of foreign investors have been making the implementation of ESG a key priority in investing in Việt Nam in recent years.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, estimated ESG assets are to reach US$50 trillion by 2025, or a third of all managed assets globally, making the standards one of the most important economic performance indicators in the global economy.

Vinh said businesses can use the Corporate Sustainability Index, established by VCCI in 2016, to review their ESG performance to identify weaknesses and potential.

Speaking at the seminar, Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Đoàn Thị Tuyết Nhung said more and more Vietnamese businesses have been taking a proactive stance in reducing their carbon footprint, waste, and engaging in socially responsible business practices to meet Việt Nam's ESG standards.

She said since the introduction of ESG in 2003, the standards have greatly contributed to the increased awareness and popularity of social responsibility among businesses to society.

She said that once successfully implemented, ESG will play an important part in helping businesses identify key issues and realise their full potential.

During the event, participants discussed difficulties and challenges in the implementation of ESG in Việt Nam, as well as international experiences and recommendations to help the government and businesses adopt the standards.

The seminar, organised by Việt Nam News - the country's only English-language daily newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) - offered an opportunity for government departments, organisations, and businesses to discuss ESG policies and share practical knowledge, as well as to connect in realising Việt Nam's sustainable development goals.

Participants in the seminar include leaders and representatives from ministries, committees, sectors, international organisations, economic experts, and business executives from both within and outside the country. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

ESG practice: key to help Việt Nam develop its circular economy

Nguyễn Anh Dương, director of the Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies, talks with Việt Nam News reporter about impacts of businesses' ESG practices on the process of the country's circular economy development and what circular economy policies mean to ESG practices.
Economy

ESG becomes mainstream, opening significant opportunities for sustainable businesses

ESG has become mainstream in Việt Nam in recent years, driven by the Vietnamese Government’s strong signal to promote ESG – related practices, especially with a strong commitment on the transition to a carbon neutral economy by 2050 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), coupled with investors’ growing demand for sustainable development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom