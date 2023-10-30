Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

AIoT Club established in HCM City

October 30, 2023 - 10:28
The Ho Chi Minh City AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) Club has been set up to promote the technology locally and country-wide.

 

The Ho Chi Minh City AIoT Club made its debut in HCM City on October 27. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) Club has been set up to promote the technology locally and country-wide.

Vũ Anh Tuấn, general secretary of the HCM City Computer Association (HCA) and the club’s chairman, said AIoT is a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of things (IoT) to improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics.

The combination makes AIoT a powerful and important tool for many applications, and is now widely used in many sectors and expected to grow strongly in the coming years.

For this reason, the HCA and some leading AI and IoT firms established the club to bring together agencies, organisations, experts and businesses leaders in technology in Việt Nam and elsewhere to promote the development of AIoT technology in the city and the whole country, he said.

The club is a member of the HCA and has 30 members from leading businesses in the fields of telecommunications, technology, solution development, and product supply.

Its executive board comprises representatives of Viettel, Mobifone, Sao Bắc Đẩu Technologies Group, PartyEco Technology Foundation Company Limited, Khánh Hội Telecommunications Co Ltd, and Exporum Vietnam.

Members hope to solve technical and infrastructure problems together, and work together to develop technologies and solutions for smart cities, homes and buildings, energy management, environmental monitoring, traffic management, water quality management , health, education, high-tech agriculture, and others.

The club will organise training programmes, help share experiences and network to promote AI and IoT technologies and eco-systems.

According to the HCA, the club is expected to contribute to improving Việt Nam's competitiveness in the global technology market.

 

The Ho Chi Minh City AIoT Club signs a co-operation agreement with the Viettel IoT Lab. — VNA/VNS Photo 

At the launch ceremony, the club signed a co-operation agreement with the Viettel IoT Lab, the most modern laboratory in Việt Nam and one equipped with 5G, IoT, AI, cloud, and big data, for free support for its members in researching, developing, testing, and perfecting their 5G and IoT solutions.

It also signed an agreement with PartyEco for joint research into 5G and IoT technology applications for smart agriculture and organising IoT and other specialised seminars. — VNS

 

 

Ho Chi Minh City AIoT Club AI IoT

see also

More on this story

Economy

Bình Dương’s automation revolution

Automation and green tech are reshaping Bình Dương’s future, making businesses more agile and competitive in a dynamic and competitive export market. Innovations are helping firms become more efficient and ensure consistent product quality.
Economy

Samsung and NIC enter a MoU

Samsung Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in implementing high-tech development activities for Việt Nam's young generation - who will lead the success of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in the country in the future.
Economy

Nam Định enhances trade, investment with French businesses

Nam Định always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them,  Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Túc emphasised this commitment during a meeting with representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) in Paris

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom