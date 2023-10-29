Society
Economy

Bình Dương’s automation revolution

October 29, 2023 - 16:14
Automation and green tech are reshaping Bình Dương’s future, making businesses more agile and competitive in a dynamic and competitive export market. Innovations are helping firms become more efficient and ensure consistent product quality.

Economy

Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 kicked off

The event, known as the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival," will run until Sunday on Lê Thái Tổ Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.
Economy

Yên Bái seeks investment from RoK businesses

The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái on October 27 and the Hải Phong Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

