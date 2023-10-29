Bình Dương’s automation revolution

Automation and green tech are reshaping Bình Dương’s future, making businesses more agile and competitive in a dynamic and competitive export market. Innovations are helping firms become more efficient and ensure consistent product quality.
The event, known as the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival," will run until Sunday on Lê Thái Tổ Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.
According to HNX, since the separate corporate bond trading system went into operation (July 19), there have been nearly 300 bond codes traded, corresponding to a transaction value of more than VNĐ35 trillion.
A workshop was organised by the Vietnam Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ), and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to demonstrate the commitment of the Vietnamese Government and international organisations to tackle this issue.
The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái on October 27 and the Hải Phong Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).