Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Samsung and NIC enter a MoU

October 29, 2023 - 13:57
Samsung Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in implementing high-tech development activities for Việt Nam's young generation - who will lead the success of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in the country in the future.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Planning and Investment, at the inauguration ceremony of Samsung's lab at NIC Hòa Lạc. Photo courtesy of Samsung

HÀ NỘI Samsung Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in implementing high-tech development activities for Việt Nam's young generation - who will lead the success of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in the country in the future.

This was within the framework of the inauguration ceremony of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the opening ceremony of Việt Nam International Innovation Exhibition 2023 (VIIE 2023) taking place from October 28 to November 1, to realise the Government's determination to support and develop the innovation ecosystem, making Việt Nam a destination for innovation in the region and the world.

This year around 300 students are scheduled for Samsung Innovation Campus courses at this site. Photo courtesy of Samsung

Under the MoU, Samsung will work in partnership with NIC to deploy courses including Big Data, AI and IoT within the framework of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) Project at Hòa Lạc campus, with the ultimate objective of formulating the centre as a place to gather intelligence and spread the benefits of Vietnamese innovation. This year, around 300 students are scheduled for Samsung Innovation Campus courses at this site.

Samsung will also provide and install electronic equipment, labs and other facilities at NIC Hòa Lạc to serve the teaching of the aforementioned SIC courses, as well as manage the accomplishment of events, training programs and research as part of Samsung Vietnam's social responsibility efforts.

In addition, Samsung and NIC will co-operate to support Vietnamese startups, innovation and creativity in the coming time.

Also at the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and delegates directly visited and performed the opening ceremony of Samsung's Lab at NIC Hòa Lạc. This was the first milestone in the co-operation between Samsung and NIC to foster technology talent, making Việt Nam a destination for innovation globally.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam, said: "Co-operative activities with NIC are one of Samsung's efforts to support and accompany the success and development of the National Innovation Centre, thereby realising commitments to accompany Việt Nam's development."

Earlier, in respond to the PM’s call, Samsung dispatched experts from the Creative Development Center of Samsung Electronics Group Korea directly to Việt Nam and conducted an overall assessment and consultation on the operation of NIC. In particular, based on the experience of the Korean Innovation Center, experts introduced typical examples of co-operation between Samsung and the South Korean Government, as well as sharing about C-Lab, a typical startup support programme of Samsung. VNS

​​

see also

More on this story

Economy

Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 kicked off

The event, known as the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival," will run until Sunday on Lê Thái Tổ Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.
Economy

Yên Bái seeks investment from RoK businesses

The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái on October 27 and the Hải Phong Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom