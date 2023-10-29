Samsung and NIC enter a MoU

HÀ NỘI Samsung Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in implementing high-tech development activities for Việt Nam's young generation - who will lead the success of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in the country in the future.

This was within the framework of the inauguration ceremony of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the opening ceremony of Việt Nam International Innovation Exhibition 2023 (VIIE 2023) taking place from October 28 to November 1, to realise the Government's determination to support and develop the innovation ecosystem, making Việt Nam a destination for innovation in the region and the world.

Under the MoU, Samsung will work in partnership with NIC to deploy courses including Big Data, AI and IoT within the framework of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) Project at Hòa Lạc campus, with the ultimate objective of formulating the centre as a place to gather intelligence and spread the benefits of Vietnamese innovation. This year, around 300 students are scheduled for Samsung Innovation Campus courses at this site.

Samsung will also provide and install electronic equipment, labs and other facilities at NIC Hòa Lạc to serve the teaching of the aforementioned SIC courses, as well as manage the accomplishment of events, training programs and research as part of Samsung Vietnam's social responsibility efforts.

In addition, Samsung and NIC will co-operate to support Vietnamese startups, innovation and creativity in the coming time.

Also at the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and delegates directly visited and performed the opening ceremony of Samsung's Lab at NIC Hòa Lạc. This was the first milestone in the co-operation between Samsung and NIC to foster technology talent, making Việt Nam a destination for innovation globally.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam, said: "Co-operative activities with NIC are one of Samsung's efforts to support and accompany the success and development of the National Innovation Centre, thereby realising commitments to accompany Việt Nam's development."

Earlier, in respond to the PM’s call, Samsung dispatched experts from the Creative Development Center of Samsung Electronics Group Korea directly to Việt Nam and conducted an overall assessment and consultation on the operation of NIC. In particular, based on the experience of the Korean Innovation Center, experts introduced typical examples of co-operation between Samsung and the South Korean Government, as well as sharing about C-Lab, a typical startup support programme of Samsung. VNS

