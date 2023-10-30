Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Credit institutions expect to enjoy 2 per cent VAT cut next year

October 30, 2023 - 08:29
The VNBA made the move last week as, under a draft policy on VAT reduction for the first six months of next year, the credit institutions do not feature in the list of commodities and services that will receive the benefit.

 

View of a transaction office of ABBank in Hà Nội. Business results of credit institutions, especially small-sized ones, in 2023 and 2024 are predicted to decline compared to previous years. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has proposed a 2 per cent value-added tax (VAT) reduction for credit institutions because the institutions are currently facing difficulties, with their non-performing loans and potentially risky debts tending to increase significantly.

The VNBA made the move last week as, under a draft policy on VAT reduction for the first six months of next year, the credit institutions do not feature in the list of commodities and services that will receive the benefit.

The VNBA therefore has sent its proposal to the Ministry of Finance and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) while the two agencies are receiving comments on the draft policy.

According to the VNBA, it agrees with the content of the draft policy to reduce VAT by 2 per cent in the first half of 2024, but proposes credit institutions be added to the list of commodities and services that will receive the 2 per cent VAT cut. It expects the supplementation will be included in the content of a Government’s report on the implementation of the State budget in 2023 and estimate in 2024 to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

According to the VNBA, the operations of credit institutions are currently very difficult. Their bad debts and potentially risky debts are tending to increase significantly. The business results of the institutions, especially small-sized ones, in 2023 and 2024 are predicted to see a sharp decline compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, the institutions still have to implement interest rate support programmes, and service fee exemptions and reductions for firms and people under the direction of the Government.

To create conditions for the institutions to have more resources to support firms and invest in digital transformation technology, ensuring security and safety in operations, the VNBA therefore has proposed adding the credit institutions to the list of commodities and services that will receive a 2 per cent VAT reduction next year. — VNS

 

 

banking

see also

More on this story

Economy

Bình Dương’s automation revolution

Automation and green tech are reshaping Bình Dương’s future, making businesses more agile and competitive in a dynamic and competitive export market. Innovations are helping firms become more efficient and ensure consistent product quality.
Economy

Samsung and NIC enter a MoU

Samsung Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in implementing high-tech development activities for Việt Nam's young generation - who will lead the success of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in the country in the future.
Economy

Nam Định enhances trade, investment with French businesses

Nam Định always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them,  Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Túc emphasised this commitment during a meeting with representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) in Paris
Economy

Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 kicked off

The event, known as the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival," will run until Sunday on Lê Thái Tổ Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom