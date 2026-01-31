STEM Ecosystem opened at NIC

HÀ NỘI — A new STEM ecosystem is officially opened at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in the Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park on Saturday to promote STEM teaching and learning in Việt Nam.

NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy said that the STEM ecosystem was designed to help modenise STEM teaching and learning methods and connect training, experiential learning, competitions, research and innovation activities.

The establishment of the STEM Ecosystem at NIC Hoa Lac reflects close coordination between government, educational institutions and enterprises, demonstrating a shared commitment to developing STEM education in Việt Nam, Huy said.

The world is entering a new development phase when science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are becoming a key growth driver, making STEM education no longer an option but a strategic priority for every country to equip young generations with scientific thinking, creativity, problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to future global challenges, he said.

The STEM ecosystem is designed with an open and flexible layout that integrates areas for learning, practising, fabrication and technology experience and equipped with modern facilities including computers, educational robots, 3D printers and other STEM-related tools.

NIC will work with government agencies and businesses to roll out training programmes for teachers and students, develop STEM curricula, organise experiential activities and operate the space on a regular basis to build a complete STEM ecosystem.

Ngô Thị Thuỳ Dương, CEO and founder of OneSpace, one of the partners in developing the ecosystem, said investment in STEM education was both a social responsibility and a long-term strategy for building future human resources.

“When businesses work alongside the Government and schools, STEM can become a living ecosystem closely linked to real-world needs and national development,” Dương said.

Lê Ngọc Tuấn, founder of Maker Việt, expressed hope that the ecosystem would connect STEM communities nationwide and spread a spirit of innovation among the young generation.

At the event, NIC honoured student teams, teachers and coaches who excelled in international STEM and robotics competitions held in November and December 2025, and launched several international STEM and robotics contests for 2026, including Enjoy AI Vietnam and Open Asia Enjoy AI 2026, First Global Challenge Vietnam 2026, the Vietnam STEM, AI and Robotics Championship (VSAR) for the 2025-26 school year, and the international innovation competition Act In Space. — VNS