Justin Trudeau hails Korea as a model of openness and resilience at World Knowledge Forum

SEOUL — Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday underscored South Korea's global role in safeguarding democracy and urged democratic nations to strengthen resilience through openness and cooperation.

Speaking in Seoul at the opening ceremony of the 26th World Knowledge Forum (WKF), hosted by Maeil Business Newspaper, Trudeau delivered his first official public address since stepping down as prime minister in March.

He praised Korea’s resilience, openness, and leadership at a time of global upheaval, saying the country had set “a global example.”

“I long had a deep friendship with Korea and a lot of admiration,” he said. “Despite all the differences that are on the surface between our countries, I have seen time and time again how our values, our approach to solving problems, and our shared desire to create a better world bring Canadians and Koreans together in a tremendous way.”

Democracy under strain

Trudeau pointed to the rapid reshaping of the international order, citing the rivalry between the United States and China, the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and democratic backsliding worldwide.

“This past year is the first time in a very long time that autocracies now outnumber democracies,” he said, noting that during his ten years in office Britain had seen six prime ministers, illustrating how the pace of political change had accelerated and was becoming destabilising.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted Korea’s recent political experience as an inspiration.

“It was heartening to see Koreans from all backgrounds and political parties come together to stand up for your democracy. Thank you for showing us how to fight for the rules, how to fight for democracy.”

Resilience through openness

Trudeau said that nations such as Korea and Canada must reinforce their resilience, grounded in openness, confidence, and a strong sense of community.

“The rules-based order we have built over the past 80 years has delivered stability unlike anything humanity has ever experienced,” he said.

“As we face the transformations ahead, what we must build is resilience.”

He described diversity as Canada’s strength: “When people come from anywhere else around the world, bringing their ideas, cultures, and perspectives, that has never been a weakness for Canada, but a source of strength.”

Korea, he added, has also shown its capacity to embrace global diversity, whether in overcoming the Asian financial crisis or in building the World Knowledge Forum itself.

“Whether it’s high-tech manufacturing or arts, culture, music, television, and film, Korea has been resonating above its weight on the global stage because of that openness, ” he said.

At the same time, Trudeau warned of the risks of turning inward.

“As voters around the world have turned away from trade- and growth-friendly policies, the result has been that we are all becoming poorer. We must reverse this trend.” VNS