Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Sports

VBA 2024: Cần Thơ Catfish make a comeback against Nha Trang Dolphins

July 31, 2024 - 20:21
The core players of the Cần Thơ Catfish helped the home team make a great comeback in the third quarter to earn a victory against the Nha Trang Dolphins in the 32nd game of VBA 2024.

 

Zinser was unstoppable at the third quarter to helped the Catfish make a comeback against the Dolphins. Photo courtesy of VBA 

HCM CITY The core players of the Cần Thơ Catfish helped the home team make a great comeback in the third quarter to earn a victory against the Nha Trang Dolphins in the 32nd game of VBA 2024.

The home team had a difficult start to the game when big man Yevgen Sakhniuk and other players lacked connection and main shooters Dakota Zinser and Tâm Đinh failed from the three-point line.

On the other side, except for Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang, the Dolphins all found a way to put the ball into the basket and help the guests create a lead of nearly ten points, 26-17, in the first quarter.

The Catfish fought back in the second quarter and tied the score at 37-37 thanks to the stellar play of Lê Khắc Đăng Khoa, who has impressed this season. 

However, the Catfish let the opponent lead by four points before the break.

The game turned around after the break, when Zinser finally got hot at the three-point line with four consecutive three-pointers.

Captain Tâm Đinh also found his rhythm and led his teammates to better play.

The home team quickly equalised and took back the lead. The home team even created a lead of up to 17 points. 

The third quarter end with the score 68-57.

It was also Zinser and Tâm Đinh at the three-point line that ended the guests' hope. The Catfish won with by a score of 85-72.

Zinser was named Player of the Game with 28 points, four assists, four steals, and a free throw rate of 87 per cent (7/8). This is the second time the import player won this title.

"The long break last week had an impact on our performance today. That might have been the reason for the slow start at the beginning. At halftime, we tried to refresh our energy. It was not the first time we had been behind. Focusing on defense might have been the key to getting everyone back on track,” Zinser said after the game.

The Catfish, with five wins and three losses, returned to second place, while the Dolphins, with five wins and five losses, remained in fourth place.

To buy VBA ticket, click here. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Sports

Money should be well spent

Coach Hoàng Anh Tuấn rocked the V-League last Tuesday for openly declaring his interest in 2018 Ballon D'or winner Luka Modric, aiming to bring the Croatian superstar to his new team, Becamex Bình Dương.
Sports

Hà Nội's archery team aim for further goals

The Hà Nội archery team recently won the 2024 National Youth Archery Championship. The win provides a basis for managers to evaluate their players, make long-term investments and possibly send young athletes into the national team.
Sports

Huệ rows to Paris Olympics’ quarter-finals

Phạm Thị Huệ successfully earnt a place in the quarter-finals of the women's rowing single sculls event, shooter Mộng Tuyền ousted, while swimmers and cyclist practise hard for the Paris Olympics.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom