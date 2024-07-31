People’s Police secure National Baseball Clubs Championship trophy

Baseball

ĐÀ NẴNG People's Police defeated Saigon Storm to top the National Baseball Clubs Championship which closed in Đà Nẵng after a week of games.

Both sides showed of their equal strengths throughout the match, creating a competitive final that made supporters go crazy. The Police, who took part in the event for the first time, went ahead in the last few minutes to win 7-5 after seven thrilling innings.

In its third edition, the championship, known as the South Korea Ambassador Cup, featured ten teams from Hà Nội, Thừa Thiên Huế, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, HCM City and the People's Police.

According to Trần Đức Phấn, president of the Việt Nam Baseball and Softball Federation, the tournament has become ever more professional over the years.

In the 2024 season, with the support of local authorities and sponsors, the tournament quality was improved with better competition conditions.

The federation will pick the best players to the national team and prepare for the sixth Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games this November and the 2025 SEA Games, both in Thailand. VNS