Asian golfers to return for BRG Open Golf Championship-Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The top 144 Asian golfers will flock to the beach city for the third BRG Open Golf Championship-Đà Nẵng 2024 – one of seven series of the the Asian Development Tour series – at the Legend Đà Nẵng Golf Resort of the BRG Đà Nẵng Golf resort system from August 29-31.

For a third year in a row, the Asian continent level golf tournament has been organised by the beach hub – with players and their families enjoying the pristine white sand beaches, the ocean air and to test their golf skills for the chance to win total prizes of US$100,000.

Ken Kudo from the Asian Tour said the BRG Open Golf Championship 2024 is one of Việt Nam’s most important international golf tournaments.

“Following its successful introduction to the Asian Development Tour schedule in 2022, the Asian Tour is thrilled to announce the return of the tournament this year at the Legend Danang Golf Resort,” Ken Kudo said.

“The conclusion of both the 1st and 2nd edition of the tournament saw both tournament winners -- Chen Guxin and Aaron Wilkin -- secure a top ten finish on the ADT OOM which enabled them to graduate onto the much sought after Asian Tour for the subsequent season, which is proof of how important the BRG Open Golf Championship is to the careers of these aspiring professionals.

“We expect to pick up right where we left off with a full field of talented international players from around the world competing alongside Vietnam’s finest professionals and elite amateurs.

"This year’s event will again play a key role in promoting the city of Đà Nẵng as a tourist and golfing destination and act as a platform to inspire young Vietnamese golfers to pursue their dreams of becoming renowned professional golfers.”

General Deputy Director at BRG Group, Mark Reeves said:” We are delighted to be the title sponsor, host course and official hotel again this year. Our Nicklaus at Legend Đà Nẵng Golf Resort will once more showcase the very best of golf in Việt Nam as we watch talented young players from the Asian Development Tour (ADT) compete in our third BRG Open Golf Championship in the city.

“Legend Đà Nẵng Golf Resort is the first 36-hole golf course in the beach city, with signature courses from golfing legends, Jack Nicklaus the ‘Golden Bear’ and Greg Norman the ‘White Shark’. Legend Da Nang Golf Resort was listed in Golf Digest magazine as a 'Top 100 Best Golf Courses in the World in 2022.'"

He added that as title sponsor for the third consecutive year this event symbolises BRG Group endeavors to promote golf in Việt Nam to an international level and further promote golf tourism.

BRG now owns and operates ten world-class golf courses and will have a total of 181 holes and three Jack Nicklaus Golf Academies by 2025, he said.

SeABank and the BRG Group’s owned Sheraton Grand Danang Resort will contribute a 25 per cent share to total prizes of the tournament this year.

Vice chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s people’s committee, Trần Chí Cường stressed that by hosting the tournament for a third time, Đà Nẵng once again strongly showed off its golf-tourism industry growth.

“The tournament has helped promote the city as a ‘Top Asia Destination of Events and Festival’ as well as a favourite golf rendezvous in Asia,” Cường said.

“The golf event also plays a key role in contributing to the city’s tourism growth and an ambition of a luxury destination in the continent.”

Deputy director of the city’s tourism department, Nguyễn Thị Hoài An revealed that over three courses Đà Nẵng has hosted more than 88,000 rounds, of which 59,000 were from the Legend Đà Nẵng Golf Resort, in the first half of 2024.

She added that the city will host a Pro-Ams for golf-tour agencies from Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia at the course on August 27-30.

Đà Nẵng City’s golf tourism is reported to currently earn the city US$68 million in revenue, with the figure set to increase to US$186 million. — VNS