Six Hà Nội students win medals at International Junior Science Olympiad

HÀ NỘI — Six Hà Nội students representing Việt Nam at the 2025 International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) in Russia have won three silver and three bronze medals.

The Hà Nội Department of Education and Training said that all of the medallists are from Hà Nội-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.

The silver medallists are Đỗ Bảo Trang, Hoàng Khôi Nguyên and Trần Ngọc Hùng, while the bronze medals went to Nguyễn Đông Quân, Trịnh Nguyên Hưng and Đỗ Mạnh Hưng.

The 2025 IJSO is taking place from November 23 to December 2 in Sirius, Russia, bringing together 122 contestants from 24 countries and territories.

The competition comprises three rounds: practical, theoretical and multiple choice, each designed to assess students’ understanding, creativity and ability to apply scientific principles.

The IJSO is a prestigious contest for students under 15, hosted in rotation by ministries of education worldwide.

It aims to foster early engagement with practical scientific knowledge, promote global educational collaboration and create opportunities for cultural exchange among students and teachers.

For many years, the department has been entrusted by the Ministry of Education and Training and the capital People’s Committee with selecting and preparing student teams for the competition.

Hà Nội’s student team has consistently achieved strong results since the country first took part in 2007, reinforcing the nation’s reputation for excellence in specialised education.— VNS