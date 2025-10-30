Central floods leave 18 dead or missing, Đà Nẵng suffers most severe damage

ĐÀ NẴNG — Severe flooding across central Việt Nam has left 18 people dead or missing, 22 injured and around 90 communes and wards still submerged under 2–3 metres of water, authorities reported at 7am on Thursday.

Đà Nẵng has been the hardest hit, recording seven deaths, four missing and 21 injured. More than 76,000 houses were inundated, 50 collapsed or were swept away, and 94 others suffered heavy damage. Thousands of livestock and poultry drowned, while hundreds of hectares of rice fields, vegetable crops and aquaculture farms were destroyed.

Over 1.88km of roads remain damaged or eroded across national highways (14B, 14D, 14E, 14H, 14G, 24C and 40B), provincial routes (601, 606, 612, 614 and 615) and rural roads.

A total of 6,185 personnel, including soldiers, border guards, police, militia and other forces, have been mobilised for rescue and relief efforts. Local authorities evacuated 4,835 households, nearly 15,900 residents, from flooded and landslide-prone areas.

In Thừa Thiên-Huế, where rainfall was among the heaviest, the province reported two deaths, two missing and one injured. More than 44,000 homes were submerged and agricultural production suffered major losses.

By Thursday morning, 38 landslide sites had been reported, with many provincial roads still impassable due to deep flooding.

Rail services remain disrupted, with the Văn Xá–Huế section closed and passenger trains SE1/2, SE3/4, SE7/8, SE19/20 and HĐ1–4 temporarily suspended between Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Huế and HCM City.

As of Thursday morning, around 90 communes and wards were still flooded, including 39 in Đà Nẵng, 32 in Huế, 15 in Quảng Ngãi and four in Quảng Trị. Flooding is expected to persist for the next three to four days.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from October 30 to November 4, central cities and provinces will continue to experience widespread heavy rain, particularly from Nghệ An to northern Quảng Trị, with total rainfall ranging from 200–300mm and some areas exceeding 600mm.

Although major rivers in Huế, Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi, including the Hương, Bồ, Vu Gia–Thu Bồn and Trà Khúc rivers, have reached their peaks and are gradually receding, water levels may rise again between November 2–4, especially from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi.

"According to current forecasts, the likelihood of another extreme flood similar to the one between October 27–29 is low. However, long-range models still carry uncertainty and must be closely monitored," said Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Division Vũ Anh Tuấn. — VNS