Ninh Thuận's new grape varieties gain protection

NINH THUẬN — The Nha Ho Research Institute for Cotton and Agricultural Development has achieved a significant milestone as two of its new grape varieties, NH01-152 and NH04-102, have been granted plant variety protection by the Crop Production Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The protection certificates were issued on November 5 and are valid for 25 years, marking a major step in Ninh Thuận Province’s efforts to enhance its grape industry and expand its reach into international markets.

According to Phan Công Kiên, Deputy Director of the Institute, the recognition of these varieties will play a pivotal role in building the brand of Ninh Thuận grapes and ensuring long-term market stability.

Since its trial production in 2019, NH01-152 has proven to be a resilient and versatile variety. Capable of yielding between 12 to 16 tonnes per hectare per crop under standard cultivation and up to 20 tonnes with intensive farming, it thrives in hot climates and demonstrates excellent pest resistance.

Its large, red-wine-coloured berries with firm, sweet flesh have earned it comparisons to imported grapes, making it a promising contender for both local and international markets.

NH04-102, known for its distinctive finger-shaped, seedless berries, offers a sweet, crisp eating experience. This variety, cultivated on Couderc 1613 rootstock and grown under net houses, can produce between 12 to 15 tonnes per hectare annually, with up to 2.5 harvests per year.

Its deep purple-black hue, strong stems, and resistance to pests make it ideal for both fresh consumption and drying into raisins, ensuring excellent transport and storage capabilities.

The successful protection of NH01-152 and NH04-102 adds to the institute’s growing list of recognised varieties, including NH02-37 and NH02-97, both used for wine production. The institute’s gene bank now holds over 230 grape varieties, from table grapes to rootstock and leaf-harvest types, underscoring Ninh Thuận’s leadership in grape research and development.

With over 1,000 hectares of vineyards producing up to 28,000 tonnes of fresh grapes annually, Ninh Thuận is focusing on expanding VietGAP-certified cultivation and promoting large-scale farming with these new varieties.

The province also aims to integrate vineyard tours into its eco-tourism offerings, elevating the brand of Ninh Thuận’s high-quality grapes and enhancing its appeal to both domestic and international visitors. — VNS