PM approves proposal for 9-day continuous Tết holiday in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has agreed to the proposal for nine-day continuous Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday in 2025 from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Civil servants, public employees and Government workers will be granted a nine-day holiday, which consists of five days off for Tết and four additional days for the regular weekly rest.

Specifically, Government employees will have a five-day break for Tết, from Monday, January 27, 2025, to Friday, January 31, 2025.

However, since the five days fall on weekdays, workers will enjoy two extra weekend days before and after the Tết holiday. As a result, civil servants, public employees and workers in administrative agencies, public institutions, political organisations, social organisations and businesses will be on holiday from January 25 to February 2, 2025.

For the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays, the civil servants, public employees and Government workers will experience a continuous five-day break, running from Wednesday, April 30, to Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The National Day holiday for 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 2, a four-day break, with September 2 being the official holiday.

Chính told the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to notify administrative agencies, public institutions, political organisations, social organisations, businesses and workers about the holidays.

Government agencies and units were required to ensure that essential departments were on standby and the work was arranged appropriately to ensure continuous operations.

They should designate staff to handle any unforeseen matters that may arise during the holiday period.

Ministries, agencies and localities must develop specific plans and measures to encourage businesses and individuals to proactively implement production and business activities.

The measures should aim to ensure stability in the supply and demand of goods and services, regulate market prices and support economic growth.

The ministry said the extended holiday period would provide employees with more time to spend with their families, stimulate the tourism sector and encourage shopping.— VNS