Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

PM approves proposal for 9-day continuous Tết holiday in 2025

November 27, 2024 - 14:00
Civil servants, public employees and Government workers will be granted a nine-day holiday, which includes five days off for Tết and four additional days.
People buy peach flowers to celebrate Tết in Hà Nội in February 2024.—VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has agreed to the proposal for nine-day continuous Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday in 2025 from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Civil servants, public employees and Government workers will be granted a nine-day holiday, which consists of five days off for Tết and four additional days for the regular weekly rest.

Specifically, Government employees will have a five-day break for Tết, from Monday, January 27, 2025, to Friday, January 31, 2025.

However, since the five days fall on weekdays, workers will enjoy two extra weekend days before and after the Tết holiday. As a result, civil servants, public employees and workers in administrative agencies, public institutions, political organisations, social organisations and businesses will be on holiday from January 25 to February 2, 2025.

For the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays, the civil servants, public employees and Government workers will experience a continuous five-day break, running from Wednesday, April 30, to Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The National Day holiday for 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 2, a four-day break, with September 2 being the official holiday.

Chính told the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to notify administrative agencies, public institutions, political organisations, social organisations, businesses and workers about the holidays.

Government agencies and units were required to ensure that essential departments were on standby and the work was arranged appropriately to ensure continuous operations.

They should designate staff to handle any unforeseen matters that may arise during the holiday period.

Ministries, agencies and localities must develop specific plans and measures to encourage businesses and individuals to proactively implement production and business activities.

The measures should aim to ensure stability in the supply and demand of goods and services, regulate market prices and support economic growth.

The ministry said the extended holiday period would provide employees with more time to spend with their families, stimulate the tourism sector and encourage shopping.— VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese professors elected fellows of The World Academy of Sciences

This year, TWAS elected 74 new fellows, marking the largest intake in its history. Brazil and China led the count with 10 new fellows each, followed by India (9), Malaysia (7), South Africa (4) and three each from Bangladesh, Morocco and Pakistan. Việt Nam, Cuba, Egypt and the US had two new fellows each.
Society

Small diphtheria outbreaks remain under control

Hoàng Minh Đức, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health has announced the minor outbreaks in response to the recent death of an 11-year-old child with diphtheria from the mountainous northern province of Cao Bằng.
Society

Sharing is caring

A team of surgeons who specialise in ear, nose and throat treatment have been in Hà Nội to meet with local medics offering advice and know-how. The visit was organised by UK charity Facing the World, who for the past 20 years have been working closely with the authorities in Việt Nam arranging regular visits.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom