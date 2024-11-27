HCM City Open University’s new school year begins for international credit-transfer programme with Australian universities

HCM CITY — The HCM City Open University on Tuesday held its annual opening ceremony to welcome the new year’s batch of students arriving for its joint training programmes with Australian universities.

The 2024 bachelor of business administration, bachelor of commerce and bachelor of language programmes are joint programmes with Bond University, Southern Queensland University and Flinders University.

HCMCOU has awarded scholarships worth more than VNĐ520 million (U$20,388) for new students in the joint programmes this year.

It also gave souvenirs to the new arrivals at the ceremony.

A closing ceremony together with Flinders University was also held.

HCMCOU gave certificates of completion of Phase 1 to the 2022 batch and scholarships worth VNĐ10 million ($392) each to two outstanding students from the batch.

Flinders awarded phase 2 scholarships to all bachelor of language students equivalent to 10 per cent of tuition fees for two years in Australia, and equivalent to 20 per cent for students in the bachelor of business administration and bachelor of commerce programmes.

This is the seventh year the joint programme with Flinders has been in existence after being established based on the close relationship between the two universities and friendly diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Australia.

Speaking at the event, HCMCOU rector Nguyễn Minh Hà said the partnership has offered new opportunities to students to pursue quality learning and experience the Australian educational environment.

“These programmes help strengthen human resources in Việt Nam and contribute to the development of the Vietnamese economy, and can promote a strategic partnership between Việt nam and Australia.”

Professor Michael Gilding, vice president and executive dean of the College of Business, Government and Law at Flinders University, said global collaboration is critical to future success for both universities.

Graduates need the knowledge, skills and attributes developed from collaborative education, he said.

“They are much more satisfied and get better jobs as a direct result of our collaboration with like-minded innovative universities.”

Flinders is a leading public university in Australia, finding a place among the top 251 worldwide, according to the the 2021 ranking.

The university's reputation over the years has attracted many of the best staff and students from around the world.

Since the signing of the first tie-up agreement for the 1.5+2 bachelor of business administration and bachelor of commerce programmes with Flinders in 2017 and the first opening ceremony in September 2018, over 80 per cent of students have completed phase 1 at the HCM City Open University with good results, meeting the requirements for studying in Australia in phase 2 (academic performance and foreign language).

A training programme lasting only 2.5-3.5 years, including 1.5 years at HCMCOU and one top two years of transfer study in Australia, helps students reduce a great deal of costs.

They are thoroughly supported and advised throughout their studies in Việt Nam as well as in Australia.

During their courses, students have access to up-to-date curricula, textbooks and teaching materials meeting international standards.

Lecturers who teach, test and evaluate are highly regarded professors and doctors with extensive experience both domestically and internationally.

Skill training programmes, exchange activities, networking, practical experience, scientific research to improve competence, professional skills, and job opportunities in future in Australia and the international learning environment are also enhanced.

Enrollment

For the first phase at the HCM City Open University, students need to have a high school graduation certificate and pass the English entrance exam organised by the university. But admission is direct for candidates who have an IELTS score of 4.5 or higher.

Students need to complete the first phase programme, have an IELTS score of 6.0 (with no band score below 5.5) and meet the Australian visa criteria to transfer to the second phase of studying in Australia.

Through these joint training programmes, students and their families have the opportunity to save up to VNĐ1.5 billion ($58,810) compared to studying in Australia from the first year.

This is also an opportunity for families to have a better understanding of their children's integration into the foreign university programme, and avoid the risks involved in sending children from the ages of 18 abroad, their inability to integrate and having to return to Việt Nam. — VNS