Workshop promotes actions to stop dog and cat meat consumption for healthcare purposes

HÀ NAM — Halting the consumption of dog and cat meat for medicinal purposes in Việt Nam was the focal point of a workshop in Hà Nam Province on November 10.

The workshop was co-hosted by the Hà Nam Traditional Medicine Association, Soi Dog International Foundation, and Intelligentmedia, a Social and Behaviour Change Science Agency.

The event gathered 30 traditional medicine practitioners from the province, aiming to educate them about the detrimental effects of using dog and cat meat on public health and to encourage shifts in consumer behaviour in Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, the consumption of dog and cat meat is traditionally linked with notions of "nutrition" and "disease cure," beliefs that have been verbally handed down through generations. Nonetheless, there is increasing concern across Asia about the role of the dog meat trade - encompassing sourcing, transportation, sale, slaughter, butchering, and consumption - in the spread of communicable diseases, including cholera and rabies. Health experts have also dispelled the myth that products like “dog legs” or “cat bone glue” possess any medicinal properties.

The Việt Nam Orientally Traditional Medicine Association (VOTMA) in collaboration with Soi Dog and Intelligentmedia recently led the movement discouraging the consumption of dog and cat meat for traditional medicine (TM) purposes. The initiative sheds light on concrete measures to eliminate the use of dog and cat meat in TM treatment.

“Stopping the demand side for dog and cat meat contributes to disrupting the trade dynamics. The partnership with VOTMA and the Hà Nam Traditional Medicine Association is crucial to shifting Vietnamese consumers to sustainable, healthy, and safe medicinal treatment options. We hope that each TM practitioner will raise their voice and take actions that will create a ripple effect against the practice in society. It ultimately helps stop the dog-cat meat trade issues in the country,” said Rahul Sehgal, Director - International Advocacy, Soi Dog International Foundation.

The training featured in-depth expert coaching and open discussions on feasible actions that TM practitioners will take after the event. Activities include verbal consultation with patients and peers; placement of behaviour change messaging and visually discouraging the use of dog and cat meat in TM clinic’s communication channels and/or integration of the issues into the clinic’s communication materials.

“The association commits to assign and monitor our TM individuals in disseminating the zero-tolerance message against the consumption of dog and cat meat and guiding our patients towards safer natural-based ingredients,” said Phạm Ngọc Thuần, Head of Hà Nam Traditional Medicine Association.

After the training, the Hà Nam Traditional Medicine Association and their TM practitioners will start taking action to erase the belief in using dog and cat meats for disease treatment or promotion of wellness. — VNS