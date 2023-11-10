Vietnam News Agency participates in the Global Media Congress

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will participate in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from 14th – 16th November, 2023, with a special stall.

The second edition of the Global Media Congress adopts four central themes, namely sustainability, innovation, and the latest media technologies, along with discussions on sports media, youth, education, and the future of media. The inaugural edition in 2022 was a resounding success, attracting over 13,656 visitors during the three-day event.

The Global Media Congress is an ideal platform for news outlets and media entities to engage with global thought leaders in the media sector and to deliberate on the best ways for shaping the future of the sector. Attendees are expected to gain insights into the latest industry trends, fostering collaborative efforts to nurture innovative ideas. Also high on the agenda of the event includes a specialized media sector conference and an exhibition designated to explore media dynamics and challenges. — VNA/VNS