Innovative students create eco-friendly electric car model

CẦN THƠ — A group of students has successfully designed an electric car model with the aim of creating an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

These students from Nam Cần Thơ University have developed a fully functional electric car model, recognised by Cần Thơ City’s People's Committee as an impactful and effective initiative applicable within the city and nationwide.

Recognising the growing importance of renewable energy sources and clean energy usage, Trương Hữu Lộc, Lê Hoàng Mãi and Tống Tấn Huy, students from the Mechanical and Automotive Engineering Faculty, focused on a clean energy model.

In addition to this, considering the complex climate changes occurring in the Mekong Delta region, they aspired to create an eco-friendly product through their thesis project.

After three months of work, the students had their first completed electric car. The vehicle measured 2.5m in length and 1m in width and was designed to accommodate two passengers with a front trunk and a rear cargo compartment. The team chose a green colour for the car, symbolising their commitment to environmental protection.

Trương Hữu Lộc, head of the research team, said that they had considered various design options before settling on the current design. Due to limited budget and time constraints, the current design was their optimal choice, with a strong emphasis on user safety.

The car was equipped with an integrated circuit control system for steering, rearview mirrors, a front windshield, and a complete lighting and horn system to ensure safety.

With a full battery charge, the car could travel up to 30km at a maximum speed of 40km per hour. Despite its compact size, it could carry two passengers and more than 250kg of cargo.

Their electric car model received widespread attention this July for its outstanding features and operational stability. As a result, the three students earned a perfect score in their graduation project evaluation.

In August, Cần Thơ City’s People's Committee recognised the project as an impactful and effective initiative, applicable within the city and throughout the country.

The electric car is currently being used to serve educational and transportation needs at the university.

Although the students in the group have completed their academic programmes and are pursuing their individual careers, they continue to collaborate to refine and enhance the vehicle's details. They view this project as more than just a graduation requirement, as they aspire to achieve even greater accomplishments.

The group said the electric car model had some limitations due to production cost constraints. Through the manufacturing process, they have gained valuable experience and generated numerous ideas to create an improved product.

They said they planned to further design and enhance the model for agricultural transportation purposes, such as carrying fruits and goods. Potential improvements could include adding a canopy to protect from bad weather, and increasing the cargo space.

Additionally, they are researching and developing electric car models with higher capacity and more seating for broader user needs.

Mai Việt Shin, a lecturer at the Mechanical and Automotive Engineering Faculty at Nam Cần Thơ University, noted that creating a functional electric car was not overly challenging.

The student team's electric car model received high praise due to its suitable design, optimal performance, durability and safety features. In practice, the vehicle has been effectively used within the university campus.

This electric car model has considerable potential for applications in the Mekong Delta region, with suitable investments for upgrades and features similar to those of commercially available electric cars, he said.

Dr Trần Hữu Xinh, Deputy Rector of Nam Cần Thơ University, said the university currently used the student team's electric car model for document transport, beverage delivery and campus transportation. While the model's application was feasible, it was initially used on the school campus.

To operate it in other conditions or on public roads, it must meet various regulatory standards, he said, adding that the university was guiding the three students to pursue master's degrees to further develop the vehicle and support its practical application. — VNS