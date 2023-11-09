Hà Nội to select suitable investment projects to ensure sustainable development

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, expressed his hope on Wednesday that the Việt Nam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) would consistently pay attention to the city's investment and promotion activities.

He made this statement during a working session with VAFIE and the Korean Techcross Company.

Showing his delight that more and more Korean businesses are expanding their investments in Việt Nam, particularly in Hà Nội, Quyền emphasised that Hà Nội is on a path of development, focusing on daily and industrial wastewater treatment.

Therefore, Techcross Company's capacity, strengths, and experience in wastewater treatment, gained from their projects in HCM City, will be invaluable for future cooperation in Hà Nội.

In particular, the Deputy Chairman welcomed the idea of cooperating with Techcross Company through a public-private partnership (PPP), based on mutually enhancing each other's advantages.

Quyền assigned the municipal Department of Construction as the main office to coordinate with and receive information from Techcross Company, enabling both sides to continue meetings and discussions in the future.

Regarding the orientation for attracting foreign investment, Hà Nội prioritises investments in several sectors that promise the highest added value in the near future, such as agriculture, tourism, education, and healthcare. Other key industries include high-tech projects, bio-industry, high-tech agriculture, new materials, environmental technology, and clean energy.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome from the Hà Nội People's Committee, Techcross Company's General Director, Kim Jung Chul, mentioned that the company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. It was formerly a part of the LG Group and now ranks among the top three Korean companies in wastewater treatment.

The company boasts experience in over 100 projects worldwide. In Việt Nam, Techcross manages wastewater treatment for the LG Display Factory in Hải Phòng, a northern port city, and is currently involved in another PPP project in HCM City.

Kim Jung Chul affirmed that Việt Nam, and particularly the capital city of Hà Nội, is maintaining a rapid economic growth rate and must prioritise comprehensive solutions for environmental protection.

This is the primary market that Techcross focuses its attention on.

General Director Kim expressed his hope that the Hà Nội People's Committee would introduce viable projects and provide support to the company should there be an opportunity for future cooperation.

During the working session, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, the Permanent Deputy Chairman of VAFIE, noted that Hà Nội has attracted a substantial amount of foreign investment. Selecting projects to ensure sustainable development is of utmost importance, and in addition to high-tech sectors, environmental friendliness is also a priority for the city.

Currently, there is significant interest from investors to engage in wastewater treatment projects in Hà Nội to contribute to green growth. With the city's support, VAFIE is actively seeking and selecting investors who possess strong technological and financial capabilities and are committed to long-term collaboration with Việt Nam.

Tuấn believes that, with the screening process conducted by VAFIE, Hà Nội will attract potential investors. He hopes that the city will closely coordinate with other relevant agencies, including VAFIE, to attract projects for development in the years to come.

According to a report from the Hà Nội People's Committee, Korea currently ranks as the third-largest foreign investor in Hà Nội.

From 1986 through the end of 2022, Korean foreign direct investment (FDI) in Hà Nội amounted to $7.92 billion.

In the first nine months of this year, Hà Nội attracted approximately $73.5 million in FDI capital from Korea.

The Korean government has provided official development assistance (ODA) funding for Hà Nội to undertake eight projects with a total value of $17.96 million.

Recently, several significant projects by Korean investors have been inaugurated for public use in Hà Nội, including the Research and Development Centre of Samsung Group and the Lotte Mall West Lake project by the Lotte Group. — VNS