Walk the talk on ESG

As the world pushes sustainable development goals, environmental, social and governance factors, or ESG, are becoming increasingly important in business operations. Government and corporate representatives gathered at an event held by Việt Nam News on Thursday to discuss ESG practices and recommendations for Việt Nam.
The Ministry of Health has reported that from early July 2023 to the present, Việt Nam has consistently recorded cases of monkeypox (Mpox), with approximately 63 per cent of these cases involving individuals infected with HIV.
Regarding implementation, the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for announcing the areas of sinking dredged material in the sea under the management of Quảng Trị Province.
Regarding the orientation for attracting foreign investment, Hà Nội prioritises investments in several sectors that promise the highest added value in the near future, such as agriculture, tourism, education, and healthcare.
The Pioneer the Possible University Tour, organised in collaboration by the Swedish Embassy and leading Swedish companies, focuses on innovation and sustainability through meaningful discussions regarding crucial issues among students and businesses.
In 2023, the PM pressed ahead to expedite the construction of the third 500kV circuit, which serves to transmit excessive electricity in the Central Region to the Northern Region to smooth out power supply across regions.