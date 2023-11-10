Media Future Labs to return at 2023 Global Media Congress with an expert line-up

ABU DHABI — ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM) have confirmed the return of the popular Media Future Labs at this year's Global Media Congress (GMC), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi from 14 – 16 November 2023.

These no-holds-barred discussions tackle the most pressing issues facing the global media landscape in 2023 and beyond. Bringing together leaders, operators, and innovators on the frontlines of the world's media, the Media Future Labs critically examine the challenges and opportunities faced by players across the media spectrum.

Distinguished speakers will analyse the critical role of the media in an increasingly complex and fluctuating news environment. The speakers at the media labs will represent diverse continents and countries, reflecting the specific situations in each geography, as the dynamics of the media industry are not uniform across the globe.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the GMC, said, "The Media Future Labs at last year's Global Media Congress saw some of the event's most direct and compelling debates on key topics affecting the future of the media industry, from disinformation to upskilling journalists on data analytics. We are delighted to welcome a diverse and expert line-up to six new Media Future Labs this year in what promises to be a fascinating series of discussions.

"The Media Future Labs offer a deep dive into the topics making and breaking the news industry today, including AI and technology in the newsroom; Environmental journalism; Innovations in sports journalism; Disinformation; Data journalism; and Upskilling the next generation of media leaders."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "Covering the most pressing media issues and building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, the Media Future Labs again promise to be one of the highlights of this year's Global Media Congress. Through a closed-door and off-the-record format, these sessions will feature distinguished speakers and an exclusive audience covering critical media issues to help actively shape the emerging media landscape at a global level."

Following the 2022 Media Future Labs, ADNEC Group and WAM launched a White Paper in Westminster, UK, in partnership with trans-Atlantic think tank Henry Jackson Society, titled 'Building resilient media organisations in the age of disinformation'. The organisers will again this year channel the insights and contributions of Labs participants into a new White Paper to be launched globally by January 2024, containing at least six new recommendations for building and ensuring a sustainable media industry.

Registration to join the audience for each Media Future Lab is highly recommended, as places are limited. Further information is available at https://globalmediacongress.ae/en/features/media-future-labs/. All Labs are held in a closed-door and off-the-record environment./. — WAM/VNA