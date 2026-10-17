Spouses of Vietnamese, Swiss leaders visit Hanoi University of Pharmacy

|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, visit Hanoi University of Pharmacy on the afternoon of October 17. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Madam Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary & President Tô Lâm, and Madam Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, visited Hà Nội University of Pharmacy on Saturday.
The two first ladies also enjoyed herbal tea and traditional Vietnamese cakes at the university campus.
Hà Nội University of Pharmacy holds special significance in bilateral relations as it is closely associated with Alexandre Yersin, a French scientist of Swiss origin born in 1863 in the canton of Vaud, the homeland of President Parmelin. Yersin was the first principal of the Indochina Medical College, the predecessor of today’s Hà Nội University of Pharmacy and Hanoi Medical University. He also made important contributions to the development of medicine in Việt Nam. VNS
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, tour Hanoi University of Pharmacy.
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, tour Hanoi University of Pharmacy.
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, enjoy tea and cakes at Hanoi University of Pharmacy.
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, enjoy tea and cakes at Hanoi University of Pharmacy.
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, try their hand at making herbal compress pillows.
|Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, try their hand at making herbal compress pillows.