Spouses of Vietnamese, Swiss leaders visit Hanoi University of Pharmacy

HÀ NỘI — Madam Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary & President Tô Lâm, and Madam Caroline Parmelin, spouse of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, visited Hà Nội University of Pharmacy on Saturday.

The two first ladies also enjoyed herbal tea and traditional Vietnamese cakes at the university campus.

Hà Nội University of Pharmacy holds special significance in bilateral relations as it is closely associated with Alexandre Yersin, a French scientist of Swiss origin born in 1863 in the canton of Vaud, the homeland of President Parmelin. Yersin was the first principal of the Indochina Medical College, the predecessor of today’s Hà Nội University of Pharmacy and Hanoi Medical University. He also made important contributions to the development of medicine in Việt Nam. VNS