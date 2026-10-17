Liechtenstein Prime Minister arrives in Hà Nội, starting official visit

HÀ NỘI — Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas arrived in Hà Nội on Saturday evening, beginning a three-day official visit to Việt Namat the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng.

Welcoming the Liechtenstein delegation at Nội Bài International Airport were Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Châu Mai Anh.

Accompanying PM Haas on the visit are Eve Beck, Secretary General of the Ministry of General Government Affairs and Finance, and Panagiotis Potolidis-Beck, head of the division for economic affairs and development of the Office for Foreign Affairs.

Liechtenstein and Việt Nam established diplomatic relations on July 2, 2008. Bilateral trade reached approximately US$9.8 million in 2025, with Việt Nam’s exports to Liechtenstein valued at around $90,000 and imports at $9.71 million.

Liechtenstein currently has one valid foreign direct investment project in Việt Nam, with registered capital of $4 million, ranking 84th among 147 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation.

Ambassador Anh described PM Haas’s first official visit to Việt Nam as an important milestone, as it reflects Liechtenstein’s regard for Việt Nam and provides fresh impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective bilateral cooperation.

The visit comes at a favourable time, following the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in July 2026.

The agreement is expected to provide an important framework for further expanding Việt Nam’s economic ties with Liechtenstein and other EFTA members, facilitating trade, investment and business connections.

According to the diplomat, the visit can also open up new avenues for collaboration, particularly by connecting Liechtenstein businesses with Vietnamese partners in high-tech industries, precision engineering, automation, digital transformation and innovation. — VNA/VNS